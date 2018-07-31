Just Eat : Share Purchase by Director

31 July 2018
Just Eat plc
('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Share Purchase by Director
Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for online food delivery, was today notified that its Chairman, Mike Evans, today purchased 6,238 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 801.491p pence per Share.
Following this purchase, Mr Evans has an interest in a total of 6,238 Shares, representing approximately 0.0009% of the issued share capital of the Company.
For further information please contact:
Tony Hunter
Company Secretary
Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 207 603 1515
About Just Eat:
Just Eat plc operates a leading global marketplace for takeaway food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for 24.0 million customers and over 93,700 restaurant partners acrossthe UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.Just Eat is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name
|
Mike Evans
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
Position/Status
|
Chairman
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Name
|
Just Eat plc
|
|
LEI
|
213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BKX5CN86
|
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) £
|
Volume(s)
|
8.01491
|
6,238
|
|
Aggregated
|
N/A single transaction
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
31 July 2018
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
Disclaimer
JUST EAT plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:47:02 UTC