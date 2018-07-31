Just Eat : Share Purchase by Director

31 July 2018

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Share Purchase by Director

Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for online food delivery, was today notified that its Chairman, Mike Evans, today purchased 6,238 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 801.491p pence per Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Evans has an interest in a total of 6,238 Shares, representing approximately 0.0009% of the issued share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Tony Hunter

Company Secretary

Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 207 603 1515

About Just Eat:

