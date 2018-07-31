Log in
Just Eat : Share Purchase by Director

07/31/2018

31 July 2018

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Share Purchase by Director

Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for online food delivery, was today notified that its Chairman, Mike Evans, today purchased 6,238 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 801.491p pence per Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Evans has an interest in a total of 6,238 Shares, representing approximately 0.0009% of the issued share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Tony Hunter

Company Secretary

Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 207 603 1515

About Just Eat:

Just Eat plc operates a leading global marketplace for takeaway food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for 24.0 million customers and over 93,700 restaurant partners acrossthe UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.Just Eat is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mike Evans

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chairman

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Just Eat plc

LEI

213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc

Identification code

GB00BKX5CN86

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £

Volume(s)

8.01491

6,238

Aggregated

N/A single transaction

Date of the transaction

31 July 2018

Place of the transaction

XLON

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:47:02 UTC
