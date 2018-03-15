Just : posts 35 percent rise in operating profit

LONDON (Reuters) - Annuity provider Just Group posted a record 35 percent rise in 2017 operating earnings to 221 million pounds, topping analysts forecast due to lower expenses and pricing discipline, it said on Thursday.

Just Group specialises in providing annuities - which pay a fixed income for life - to people whose ill health reduces their life expectancy.

Its underlying operating earnings, excluding the net positive operating benefits, were also ahead of expectations, increasing 21 percent to 241 million pounds.

The FTSE 250 company said in a statement it would propose a final dividend of 2.55 pence per share up 6 percent, making 3.72 pence per share of total dividends for the year.

Just Group was formed by the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in 2016.

