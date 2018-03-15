Log in
JUST GROUP PLC (JRP)
Just : posts 35 percent rise in operating profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Annuity provider Just Group posted a record 35 percent rise in 2017 operating earnings to 221 million pounds, topping analysts forecast due to lower expenses and pricing discipline, it said on Thursday.



Just Group specialises in providing annuities - which pay a fixed income for life - to people whose ill health reduces their life expectancy.

Its underlying operating earnings, excluding the net positive operating benefits, were also ahead of expectations, increasing 21 percent to 241 million pounds.

The FTSE 250 company said in a statement it would propose a final dividend of 2.55 pence per share up 6 percent, making 3.72 pence per share of total dividends for the year.

Just Group was formed by the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in 2016.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 2 673 M
EBIT 2017 178 M
Net income 2017 99,0 M
Debt 2017 350 M
Yield 2017 2,59%
P/E ratio 2017 10,91
P/E ratio 2018 9,78
EV / Sales 2017 0,63x
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capitalization 1 340 M
Technical analysis trends JUST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney Malcolm Cook Group Chief Executive Office & Director
Christopher Shaw Gibson-Smith Chairman
Jane Anne Kennedy Group Chief Operating Officer
Simon George Thomas Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shayne Paul Deighton Director-Group Technical Integration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST GROUP PLC-20.77%1 873
AXA-8.89%67 955
PRUDENTIAL-4.20%65 976
METLIFE-7.00%49 479
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.83%36 884
