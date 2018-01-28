event:Celebrate Gigi's birthday with a limited edition jersey!

A special day deserves a special shirt. Therefore, on Gianluigi Buffon's birthday, we have a 'Superman' surprise for you! The 'Black Edition' Buffon Juventus goalkeeper jersey is now on sale, but customers will have to be quick with 1,111 numbered, special edition jerseys available.

This collector's item has had every detail meticulously crafted from the logo to the stars to the 'Buffon 1.' This is a jersey designed to celebrate the victories of the past and the great moments still to come.

Inside the collar, the number of the jersey, from 1 to 1,111 will be printed visibly to make each piece a unique part of history, while the jersey will come inside an exclusive black box bearing the Juventus logo in gold, complete with a special postcard from Il Capitano alongside a printed quote and autograph.

This unique piece of Buffon history is sure to sell out quickly so don't miss this opportunity and CLICK HERE to get your Buffon 'Black Edition' kit!