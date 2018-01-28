Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club SpA    JUVE   IT0000336518

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

event:Celebrate Gigi's birthday with a limited edition jersey!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 01:04pm CET

A special day deserves a special shirt. Therefore, on Gianluigi Buffon's birthday, we have a 'Superman' surprise for you! The 'Black Edition' Buffon Juventus goalkeeper jersey is now on sale, but customers will have to be quick with 1,111 numbered, special edition jerseys available.

This collector's item has had every detail meticulously crafted from the logo to the stars to the 'Buffon 1.' This is a jersey designed to celebrate the victories of the past and the great moments still to come.

Inside the collar, the number of the jersey, from 1 to 1,111 will be printed visibly to make each piece a unique part of history, while the jersey will come inside an exclusive black box bearing the Juventus logo in gold, complete with a special postcard from Il Capitano alongside a printed quote and autograph.

This unique piece of Buffon history is sure to sell out quickly so don't miss this opportunity and CLICK HERE to get your Buffon 'Black Edition' kit!

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 12:04:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
07:50p JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : West Brom stuns Liverpool amid VAR chaos
01:37p JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : beat Chievo to go top of Serie A
01:04p EVENT : Celebrate Gigi's birthday with a limited edition jersey!
12:14p JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp resigned to losing Juventus..
01/26 JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Buffon wants to renew his contract for one more year
01/26 ++ SOCCER : Buffon will play on if 'fixed point' ++
01/26 JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ageing warrior Buffon mulls Juve future
01/25 SOCCER : Lazio go solo in third place
01/25 JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Youth football
01/25 JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : City warriors seek to stay on top in league
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 Exor Is A Great Holding Company To Keep An Eye On
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | JUVE | IT0000336518 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,72 €
Spread / Average Target -16%
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA12.62%1 078
PRICELINE.COM12.20%95 689
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.6.42%36 925
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL6.21%24 528
EXPEDIA INC10.01%20 093
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP12.88%15 132
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.