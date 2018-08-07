Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club SpA    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA (JUVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

official:Marko Pjaca joins Fiorentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

After signing for Juventus in the summer of 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb, Pjaca went on to make 20 Bianconeri appearances in his debut season.

The Croatia international marked his maiden campaign with one goal, a very important one away to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League that put Juve ahead on the night and ultimately saw them progress to the next stage.

Pjaca spent the second half of last season on loan to Bundesliga club, Schalke 04, scoring two goals in nine appearances.

Upon joining Fiorentina, everyone at Juventus Football Club wishes Marko the very best for his new adventure.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 17:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
07:56pOFFICIAL : Marko Pjaca joins Fiorentina
PU
07:03pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Fiorentina signs Croatia winger Pjaca on loan from Juve..
AQ
06:06pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Agreement with Fiorentina for the loan of the player Ma..
PU
04:35pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Vidal hopes to win Champions League title with Barcelon..
AQ
04:32pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : opens training academy in Vietnam
AQ
02:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo’s Juventus debut to be streamed live on F..
AQ
01:34pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Patrick van Aanholt set for Crystal Palace stay despite..
AQ
01:34pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo's top five centre-back pairings with ..
AQ
06:15aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's Juventus debut to be streamed live on Faceboo..
AQ
08/06JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Eleven Sports to stream La Liga, Serie A matches on Fac..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/13Summer Screens And Shorts Coming Out 
07/10Christiano Ronaldo implications in Italy 
07/07STOCKS TO WATCH : A New Beverage Giant Steps Out 
04/16Exor Shareholders Letter 2018 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 859 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA11.45%992
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC19.46%100 004
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.30%39 012
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-8.10%22 084
EXPEDIA GROUP INC11.12%19 890
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP42.48%17 610
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.