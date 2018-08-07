official:Marko Pjaca joins Fiorentina

After signing for Juventus in the summer of 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb, Pjaca went on to make 20 Bianconeri appearances in his debut season.

The Croatia international marked his maiden campaign with one goal, a very important one away to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League that put Juve ahead on the night and ultimately saw them progress to the next stage.

Pjaca spent the second half of last season on loan to Bundesliga club, Schalke 04, scoring two goals in nine appearances.

Upon joining Fiorentina, everyone at Juventus Football Club wishes Marko the very best for his new adventure.