others:A record holiday season for the Juventus Museum!

It was a holiday season to remember at Allianz Stadium and it was a holiday season to remember as well at the Juventus Museum as 11,273 vistors got to enjoy the best Bianconeri experience in the world from December 23rd through January 6th!

If that seems like a lot, it is! It's a growth of 33% over the previous year with even more on offer including the launch of the new Virtual Room featuring Samsung Gear VR as well as the 'Black & White Times' exhibit which has welcomed nearly 15,000 fans since opening!

2017 saw the record attendance for a single day of 3,409 on April 23 as well as a record of over 180,000 visitors in the year, a 9% growth over 2016. In total, the Juventus Museum is approaching one million total visitors currently at 938,944.