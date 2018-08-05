Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club SpA    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA (JUVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/03
0.868 EUR   +1.82%
06:36pWOMEN_SA : Juventus Women fall short against Arsenal
PU
06:01pTEAM : Sunday training match in Continassa
PU
01:56pTOUR : Asensio double downs Juve
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

team:Sunday training match in Continassa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

There was only one workout scheduled for today after the usual double sessions this week, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Leonardo Bonucci, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo all taking part this morning.

The six Bianconeri played in an intense mixed-match with the Juventus U23, as they continued to get themselves ready for the start of the season. The goals in the game were scored by Cuadrado, Dybala and Ronaldo.

Tomorrow, the team will rest with a double session taking place on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, the group will increase with the arrival of the players from the American tour, as well as Mario Mandzukic, finally the squad will be complete on Friday with the return of Blaise Matuidi.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 16:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
06:36pWOMEN_SA : Juventus Women fall short against Arsenal
PU
06:01pTEAM : Sunday training match in Continassa
PU
03:15pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : boss Massimiliano Allegri believes Real Madrid will sti..
AQ
01:56pTOUR : Asensio double downs Juve
PU
12:36pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Asensio scores twice as Real Madrid topples Juventus 3-..
AQ
11:16aHIGUAIN : AC Milan will bring out the best in me
AQ
11:15aLIVE REAL MADRID BLOG : Marco Asensio pleased with his two-goal display against ..
AQ
07:15aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Gareth Bale shine in..
AQ
03:21aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Real Madrid beat Juventus 3-1 in International Champion..
AQ
08/04TOUR : Real Madrid vs Juventus: ICC 2018 match preview
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/13Summer Screens And Shorts Coming Out 
07/10Christiano Ronaldo implications in Italy 
07/07STOCKS TO WATCH : A New Beverage Giant Steps Out 
04/16Exor Shareholders Letter 2018 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 875 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA13.54%1 012
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC16.80%97 781
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.12%39 311
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-8.37%22 056
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP49.27%20 425
EXPEDIA GROUP INC10.29%19 742
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.