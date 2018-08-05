team:Sunday training match in Continassa

There was only one workout scheduled for today after the usual double sessions this week, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Leonardo Bonucci, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo all taking part this morning.

The six Bianconeri played in an intense mixed-match with the Juventus U23, as they continued to get themselves ready for the start of the season. The goals in the game were scored by Cuadrado, Dybala and Ronaldo.

Tomorrow, the team will rest with a double session taking place on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, the group will increase with the arrival of the players from the American tour, as well as Mario Mandzukic, finally the squad will be complete on Friday with the return of Blaise Matuidi.