tour:Asensio double downs Juve

A quick-fire double from Marco Asensio in the second half saw Real Madrid earn a 3-1 victory over Juventus at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. in Juve's 2018 International Champions Cup finale.

For the second consecutive match in the United States, the Bianconeri struck first as Federico Bernardeschi freed João Cancelo streaking down the left side. The Portugese Bianconero sent in a driven cross that Dani Carvajal turned into his own net putting Juventus in front on 12 minutes.

After some strong defensive work, Los Meregues were able to pull level on 39 minutes. Winger Gareth Bale cut onto his left foot bearing down on goal and fired home an impressive curled effort that may have taken a slight deflection to curl past Szczesny's goal.

In the second half, Real Madrid came out the stronger of the sides and took the lead through a pair of half-time substitutions. 18-year-old Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior sent in a cross from close range that Marco Asensio had no problem with finding the back of the net putting Real Madrid up 2-1 in the 47th minute.

The Spanish side doubled their lead ten minutes later as a wonderful first touch from Asensio put the attacker in on goal and while Szczesny was able to get a touch on his toe-poked effort, there was still enough to get the shot over the line and put Madrid up 3-1.

The Bianconeri would respond with a few chances, but were unable to find the back of the net again falling to Madrid 3-1 in the International Champions Cup finale at FedEx Field in Washington D.C.

Overall, it was a very successful fortnight across the pond as Massimiliano Allegri's side was victorious in three out of four matches while delighting Bianconeri faithful across the eastern side of the United States.

Juventus now return to Italy where just the traditional Villar Perosa friendly next Sunday stands between them and the start of the 2018/19 Serie A season on 18 August at Verona.