Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club SpA    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA (JUVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

tour:Juventus victorious on PKs over Benfica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 12:12am CEST

In the second match of the 2018 Juventus Summer Tour powered by Jeep, Juventus fought back from a goal down to secure a penalty kick shootout win over Benfica after a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Played in a stifling afternoon heat, both teams struggled to find their form early on but in the tenth minute, Juventus came close to opening the scoring. A wonderful through-ball found João Cancelo down the right side with his cross meeting the foot of Claudio Marchisio at the top of the box. The Juve midfielder's toe-poked effort would flash over the bar.

Through the rest of the first half, neither side was able to craft a solid scoring opportunity, but things picked up in the second half as Juve stepped on the gas.

Moved up to a more attacking role down the wing, Cancelo nearly opened the scoring on a couple of occasions but was denied by Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos. Juve's best chance of the match came in the 54th minute as Sami Khedira was played in on goal after a nifty one-two, but the German's chipped effort was again denied by Vlachodimos.

In the 65th minute, the deadlock was broken as Spanish defender Alex Grimaldo stepped up to a free kick from 25 yards out and looped a stunning effort past Mattia Perin to put the Portugese side up 1-0.

The Bianconeri fought back and nearly equalized in the 76th minute as Luca Clemenza's free kick found the head of Medhi Benatia, but his smashed effort slammed off the crossbar from 6 yards out.

Clemenza would then prove the hero for the Bianconeri in the 84th minute cutting onto his left foot and curling a stunning effort for the Italy U-20 international off the crossbar and in to equalize for Juventus.

After 90 minutes, with the score tied 1-1, the match went to penalty kicks with Perin saving the fourth effort from Benfica and Alex Sandro slotting home to give the Bianconeri a 4-2 shootout win.

Next up for Juventus, the Bianconeri travel south to Atlanta where Massimiliano Allegri's side will take on the MLS All-Stars as Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, 1 August.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 22:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
12:12aTOUR : Juventus victorious on PKs over Benfica
PU
07/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Watch Vinicius Junior and Gareth Bale boss Real Madrid's pre..
AQ
07/28JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Bonucci 'wants Juventus return'
AQ
07/28JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Man City and Juventus possess best subs bench in Europe..
AQ
07/28JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo avoids jail, to pay $22m to Spanish taxman
AQ
07/28JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Why CR7’ll not go to prison despite two year jail..
AQ
07/28JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Opponents will be more motivated to beat Ronaldo's Juve..
AQ
07/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Why Tino made the right move
AQ
07/27JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Hector Bellerin insists he is happy at Arsenal
AQ
07/27MANCHESTER UNITED : target three more transfer
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/13Summer Screens And Shorts Coming Out 
07/10Christiano Ronaldo implications in Italy 
07/07STOCKS TO WATCH : A New Beverage Giant Steps Out 
04/16Exor Shareholders Letter 2018 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 873 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA13.28%1 018
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC19.99%100 355
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.21%38 072
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-4.49%23 243
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP66.10%20 664
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.05%18 889
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.