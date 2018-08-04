Log in
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA (JUVE)
tour:Real Madrid vs Juventus: ICC 2018 match preview

08/04/2018 | 06:36pm CEST

Vs: Real Madrid (Saturday 4 August, 18:05 EDT local; Sunday 5 August 00:05 CEST)

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Capacity: 82,000

Home team: Washington Redskins (NFL)

About: The stadium was first opened in 1997 in its first incarnation as the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium in honour of the Redskins owner and as a replacement venue for team. FedEx bought the naming rights to the stadium in 1999 and over the years the arena has undergone a number of modifications in order to modernise it for the current era. In addition to having the Washington Redskins as permanent tenants, the stadium also hosts the annual college football tournament, the Prince George's Classic.

FedExField has hosted both the men's and women's United States national soccer teams, whilst Argentina and Spain have also played matches there, in addition to high-profile friendlies featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 16:35:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 875 M
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA13.54%1 012
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC16.80%97 781
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.12%39 311
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-8.37%22 056
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP49.27%20 425
EXPEDIA GROUP INC10.29%19 742
