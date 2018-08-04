tour:Real Madrid vs Juventus: ICC 2018 match preview

Vs: Real Madrid (Saturday 4 August, 18:05 EDT local; Sunday 5 August 00:05 CEST)

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Capacity: 82,000

Home team: Washington Redskins (NFL)

About: The stadium was first opened in 1997 in its first incarnation as the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium in honour of the Redskins owner and as a replacement venue for team. FedEx bought the naming rights to the stadium in 1999 and over the years the arena has undergone a number of modifications in order to modernise it for the current era. In addition to having the Washington Redskins as permanent tenants, the stadium also hosts the annual college football tournament, the Prince George's Classic.

FedExField has hosted both the men's and women's United States national soccer teams, whilst Argentina and Spain have also played matches there, in addition to high-profile friendlies featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.