tour_e:Juventus Day celebrated in Hoboken!

As the 2018 Summer Tour reached the half-way point on Sunday, the #CONTAJUS movement hit a fever pitch as the Juventus Day spectacular was hosted at Sinatra Park in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Official Fan Club Members, J1897, Black & White Members and Juventus Academy players and family joined together to bring a little bit of Allianz Stadium to New Jersey!

Complete with the Scudetto and Coppa Italia trophies, face-painting, body marbling, a DJ set by Africa Bambaataa and an entire soccer pitch with fun activities for all ages, it was a day that will not soon be forgotten. Of course, our Juventus legends added that extra spice with David Trezeguet and Mauro Camoranesi taking photos and signing autographs for the Bianconeri faithful while Jay delighted everyone in attendance.

Thank you to all our American Bianconeri who joined us for this special day!