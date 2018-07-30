tour_e:Juventus Day celebrated in Hoboken!

Log in
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Juventus Day celebrated in Hoboken!

07/30/2018

As the 2018 Summer Tour reached the half-way point on Sunday, the #CONTAJUS movement hit a fever pitch as the Juventus Day spectacular was hosted at Sinatra Park in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Official Fan Club Members, J1897, Black & White Members and Juventus Academy players and family joined together to bring a little bit of Allianz Stadium to New Jersey!

Complete with the Scudetto and Coppa Italia trophies, face-painting, body marbling, a DJ set by Africa Bambaataa and an entire soccer pitch with fun activities for all ages, it was a day that will not soon be forgotten. Of course, our Juventus legends added that extra spice with David Trezeguet and Mauro Camoranesi taking photos and signing autographs for the Bianconeri faithful while Jay delighted everyone in attendance.

Thank you to all our American Bianconeri who joined us for this special day!

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:56:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 873 M
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA14.39%1 018
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC19.99%100 355
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.21%38 072
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-4.49%23 243
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP66.10%20 664
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.05%18 889
