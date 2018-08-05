women_sa:Juventus Women fall short against Arsenal

Rita Guarino's girls will be looking for a response next time out against Chelsea after they were beaten 5-0 this afternoon in London.

Vivianne Miedema, with the Arsenal striker completing her hat-trick after 51 minutes in the second half. A wonder goal from Kim Little made it four, before Miedema scored again just three minutes later to make it 5-0.

Arsenal Women raced into a 2-0 half-time lead with a double from

It was a tough test for the Bianconere who will be able to draw from the experience of playing one of the top clubs, as they prepare to compete in the Women's Champions League for the first time.

Next up is a trip to Chelsea on Wednesday 8 August (20:00 CEST).