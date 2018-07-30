Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis : Welcomes Students for the 2018-19 School Year on August 6

Students and teachers at Hoosier
Academy at Indianapolis will start the 2018-2019 school year on
August 6. A full-time, tuition-free public school, Hoosier Academy
offers a blended program where students in grades K-12 participate in
twice-weekly, in-person instruction at the school’s Indianapolis
Elementary School and Indianapolis Middle/High School. The remainder of
the week’s courses are completed online. Students are required to attend
all live online and in-person class sessions.
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
state-certified teachers, Hoosier Academy provides each student with a
personalized learning experience.
“Enrolling my children at Hoosier Academy gives me the opportunity to
stay closely involved in their education, while being able to rely on
dedicated and talented teachers to lead the way,” says Debbye Biermann,
mother of three students at the school. “Using both in-person and online
learning provides my kids with a great educational balance, and allows
each of them to grow to their fullest potential.”
Hoosier Academy’s dedicated staff facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes and at the school’s learning centers.
Teachers also offer one-on-one instruction, online chat sessions and
family phone calls to build close partnerships with parents and students
in order to support academic success.
Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core
subjects of math, science, language arts and history. Middle school and
high school students can discover possible career paths by taking a
Career Technical Education (CTE) exploratory course, as well as enroll
in Advanced Placement® and honors courses.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Hoosier Academy’s blended approach with both online and in-person
instruction gives students a learning option that is right for them.
Throughout the year, Hoosier Academy builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips and social outings, and celebrates graduating
seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual
clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore
their interests together in the online setting.
Hoosier Academy is accepting enrollment for the 2018-19 school year.
Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information
session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a
schedule of information sessions visit ha.k12.com,
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis
Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis, a tuition-free, public charter school
authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning
and face-to-face instruction for students in grades K-12. With Hoosier
Academy, families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by
K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary
technology-powered online solutions for students in kindergarten through
high school. For more information about Hoosier Academy, visit ha.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005578/en/