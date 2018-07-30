Log in
K12 INC. (LRN)
Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis : Welcomes Students for the 2018-19 School Year on August 6

07/30/2018

Students and teachers at Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis will start the 2018-2019 school year on August 6. A full-time, tuition-free public school, Hoosier Academy offers a blended program where students in grades K-12 participate in twice-weekly, in-person instruction at the school’s Indianapolis Elementary School and Indianapolis Middle/High School. The remainder of the week’s courses are completed online. Students are required to attend all live online and in-person class sessions.

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, Hoosier Academy provides each student with a personalized learning experience.

“Enrolling my children at Hoosier Academy gives me the opportunity to stay closely involved in their education, while being able to rely on dedicated and talented teachers to lead the way,” says Debbye Biermann, mother of three students at the school. “Using both in-person and online learning provides my kids with a great educational balance, and allows each of them to grow to their fullest potential.”

Hoosier Academy’s dedicated staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes and at the school’s learning centers. Teachers also offer one-on-one instruction, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build close partnerships with parents and students in order to support academic success.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, language arts and history. Middle school and high school students can discover possible career paths by taking a Career Technical Education (CTE) exploratory course, as well as enroll in Advanced Placement® and honors courses.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Hoosier Academy’s blended approach with both online and in-person instruction gives students a learning option that is right for them.

Throughout the year, Hoosier Academy builds a sense of community through in-person field trips and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

Hoosier Academy is accepting enrollment for the 2018-19 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit ha.k12.com, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis

Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction for students in grades K-12. With Hoosier Academy, families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary technology-powered online solutions for students in kindergarten through high school. For more information about Hoosier Academy, visit ha.k12.com.


