Insight School of Indiana : Welcomes Students for the 2018-19 School Year on August 6

Students and teachers at Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) will start the 2018-2019 school year on August 6. A full-time, online public charter school, ISIN is a tuition-free education option for students across Indiana in grades 7 through 12.

ISIN combines innovative technology, a rigorous curriculum, and student and family support resources to support each student’s academic and personal success. Students are required to attend all live class sessions, and ISIN provides each student with a personalized learning experience. The school’s Student Success Program, which includes social and emotional learning, family support, and remediation programs and resources, helps students build self-confidence, interpersonal skills and independence.

"At Insight School of Indiana, we recognize that each student comes from unique circumstances, and logs into class with unique needs,” said Head of School Elizabeth Lamey. “The combination of our online platform and the robust support resources we provide enables us to serve the whole student, regardless of what challenges they’ve faced, and no matter their goals.”

ISIN offers an engaging curriculum including courses in the core subjects, and provides students with the opportunity to discover possible career paths by taking online Career Technical Education (CTE) courses. ISIN’s dedicated, state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. Built-in assessments measure mastery of content throughout the school year and across the curriculum. There are also additional resources available for English-language learners.

To keep students on track, ISIN deploys a Family Academic Support Team (FAST) of licensed social workers and other school personnel. FAST offers integrated support to families, teachers and students, with the goal to improve retention, attendance and academic outcomes. Along with community partners, FAST aims to prevent and eliminate the barriers that leave students vulnerable to falling behind, before needs arise.

ISIN high school students can plan for the future with college workshops and career counseling. The school provides services that empower students to overcome challenges in and outside of class, connecting them with community-based resources for social, academic and personal needs when necessary.

ISIN is accepting applications for enrollment for the 2018-19 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit in.insightschools.net, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISIN, visit in.insightschools.net.

