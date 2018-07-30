Insight School of Indiana : Welcomes Students for the 2018-19 School Year on August 6

Students and teachers at Insight
School of Indiana (ISIN) will start the 2018-2019 school year on
August 6. A full-time, online public charter school, ISIN is a
tuition-free education option for students across Indiana in grades 7
through 12.
ISIN combines innovative technology, a rigorous curriculum, and student
and family support resources to support each student’s academic and
personal success. Students are required to attend all live class
sessions, and ISIN provides each student with a personalized learning
experience. The school’s Student Success Program, which includes social
and emotional learning, family support, and remediation programs and
resources, helps students build self-confidence, interpersonal skills
and independence.
"At Insight School of Indiana, we recognize that each student comes from
unique circumstances, and logs into class with unique needs,” said Head
of School Elizabeth Lamey. “The combination of our online platform and
the robust support resources we provide enables us to serve the whole
student, regardless of what challenges they’ve faced, and no matter
their goals.”
ISIN offers an engaging curriculum including courses in the core
subjects, and provides students with the opportunity to discover
possible career paths by taking online Career Technical Education (CTE)
courses. ISIN’s dedicated, state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons
during live, interactive online classes. Built-in assessments measure
mastery of content throughout the school year and across the curriculum.
There are also additional resources available for English-language
learners.
To keep students on track, ISIN deploys a Family Academic Support Team
(FAST) of licensed social workers and other school personnel. FAST
offers integrated support to families, teachers and students, with the
goal to improve retention, attendance and academic outcomes. Along with
community partners, FAST aims to prevent and eliminate the barriers that
leave students vulnerable to falling behind, before needs arise.
ISIN high school students can plan for the future with college workshops
and career counseling. The school provides services that empower
students to overcome challenges in and outside of class, connecting them
with community-based resources for social, academic and personal needs
when necessary.
ISIN is accepting applications for enrollment for the 2018-19 school
year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person
information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment
and for a schedule of information sessions visit in.insightschools.net,
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight School of Indiana
Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter
school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in
grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the
nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online
education programs. For more information about ISIN, visit in.insightschools.net.
