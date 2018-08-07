Log in
K12 INC. (LRN)
Insight School of Oklahoma : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

08/07/2018 | 10:51am EDT

Students Return to Online Public School on August 13

Students at Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), a full-time online public school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, will begin their 2018-19 school year on August 13, simply by turning on their computers. ISOK is an alternative school serving at-risk students statewide in grades 7-12, providing the opportunity to get back on track academically in the distraction-free environment of their own home.

Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience to each student, ISOK offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. The comprehensive education approach focuses on providing struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to reach graduation. The school features block scheduling, where students can focus on fewer courses at a time, and offers online programs to help address students’ academic challenges and the families’ needs.

Students are organized into communities that have both online and in-person opportunities to build strong relationships with classmates, and a Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn by increasing their self-confidence and interpersonal skills. In addition, the school’s Family Support Team includes a licensed social worker and other family support personnel to help students stay on track.

“While many students thrive in traditional brick-and-mortar schools, others feel limited by a system that simply does not fit their needs,” said Sheryl Tatum, head of school at Insight School of Oklahoma. “At Insight, our dedicated teachers work with each family to deliver a personalized education that is tailored to their students’ needs.”

ISOK’s state-certified teachers work with each student and family to develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) to place students in the appropriate courses, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and create a plan to chart their progress. The school’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with families via phone, email and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic and personal success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, ISOK builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, in-person and online social outings and service learning opportunities. ISOK also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISOK is currently accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions throughout the state. To learn more, visit ok.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an accredited full-time online public charter school that serves at-risk students in grades 7-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, ISOK is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit http://ok.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2018
