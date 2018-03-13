K12 : Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

Hoosier
Academy Indianapolis, a public charter school offering a full-time
online and in-person blended learning program, is now accepting
enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Open
tuition-free, Hoosier Academy Indianapolis offers students in
Kindergarten through 12th grade an innovative educational experience
tailor-made to meet their unique learning needs.
Hoosier Academy Indianapolis connects students with their teachers and
peers in a virtual classroom setting as well as in a face-to-face
classroom setting. Since the school offers a blended program there is an
in-person requirement in which students participate in twice-weekly
instruction at the school’s two Indianapolis Learning Centers:
Indianapolis Elementary School and Indianapolis Middle/High School.
Families across Indiana are welcome to enroll at Hoosier Academy
Indianapolis, as long as they are willing to transport their student to
the Learning Center on scheduled days.
“At Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, our unique blended model allows
students to enjoy face-to-face instruction with their teacher for part
of the week, while the remainder of weekly instruction is facilitated
off-site,” said Head of School Rachel Goodwin.
Indiana-licensed teachers lead courses in the core subjects of English
language arts, math, science, history, and physical education/wellness,
as well as electives. Middle school and high school students can
discover possible career paths by taking a Career Technical Education
(CTE) exploratory course as well as enroll in Advanced Placement®
and honors courses. Hoosier Academy Indianapolis students receive
instruction from their teachers during live, interactive classes at the
Learning Center as well as virtually. A robust curriculum and the
blended instructional approach gives students a well-rounded education
and opportunities to explore areas of interest through a variety of
electives and student clubs.
Hoosier Academy Indianapolis is now accepting applications for the
2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an upcoming
online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More
information on Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, how to enroll, and a
calendar of upcoming events can be found at ha.k12.com.
About Hoosier Academies
Hoosier Academies, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by
Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and
face-to-face instruction through Hoosier Academies Indianapolis, a K-12
blended learning school. With Hoosier Academies, families have access to
the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's
leading provider of proprietary technology-powered online solutions for
students in kindergarten through high school. For more information about
Hoosier Academies, visit ha.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006456/en/