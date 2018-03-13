Log in
K12 INC. (LRN)
K12 : Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

03/13/2018

Public Charter School Delivers Blend of Online and In-Person Learning

Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, a public charter school offering a full-time online and in-person blended learning program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Open tuition-free, Hoosier Academy Indianapolis offers students in Kindergarten through 12th grade an innovative educational experience tailor-made to meet their unique learning needs.

Hoosier Academy Indianapolis connects students with their teachers and peers in a virtual classroom setting as well as in a face-to-face classroom setting. Since the school offers a blended program there is an in-person requirement in which students participate in twice-weekly instruction at the school’s two Indianapolis Learning Centers: Indianapolis Elementary School and Indianapolis Middle/High School. Families across Indiana are welcome to enroll at Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, as long as they are willing to transport their student to the Learning Center on scheduled days.

“At Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, our unique blended model allows students to enjoy face-to-face instruction with their teacher for part of the week, while the remainder of weekly instruction is facilitated off-site,” said Head of School Rachel Goodwin.

Indiana-licensed teachers lead courses in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history, and physical education/wellness, as well as electives. Middle school and high school students can discover possible career paths by taking a Career Technical Education (CTE) exploratory course as well as enroll in Advanced Placement® and honors courses. Hoosier Academy Indianapolis students receive instruction from their teachers during live, interactive classes at the Learning Center as well as virtually. A robust curriculum and the blended instructional approach gives students a well-rounded education and opportunities to explore areas of interest through a variety of electives and student clubs.

Hoosier Academy Indianapolis is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, how to enroll, and a calendar of upcoming events can be found at ha.k12.com.

About Hoosier Academies

Hoosier Academies, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction through Hoosier Academies Indianapolis, a K-12 blended learning school. With Hoosier Academies, families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary technology-powered online solutions for students in kindergarten through high school. For more information about Hoosier Academies, visit ha.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
