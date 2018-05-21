K12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class

Idaho
Technical Career Academy (ITCA), Idaho’s only career-focused virtual
school, will celebrate its third graduating class with an in-person
commencement ceremony on Friday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Boise State
University’s Hatch Ballroom.
Idaho state senator Lori Den Hartog, a strong supporter of school
choice, will deliver the keynote address.
“Congratulations to the Idaho Technical Career Academy Class of 2018,”
Senator Den Hartog said. “These students are prepared to enter the next
phase of their lives, be it college or the work force, thanks to the
skills which they gained while still in high school. They should feel
extremely proud knowing that they are set up for real-world success.”
Twelve high school seniors will graduate from ITCA, an online public
charter school which serves students statewide in grades 9-12. ITCA
prepares career-focused students who are interested in pursuing a job,
college degree or both for life after high school. All students complete
a career exploration program and can choose from a variety of courses in
in-demand career fields such as web development, business
administration, health science, and manufacturing. Students can get
ahead by earning college credits and start down the pathway of earning
industry-recognized certifications.
The online school setting enables students in any geographic area of the
state to utilize this unique curriculum. Furthermore, the flexible
learning environment enables students to partner with professionals and
companies to apply the skills they are learning in a specific industry.
“We are proud to know that our students are prepared for their future
thanks to the skills they gained while enrolled at ITCA,” said head of
school Monti Pittman. “We can’t wait to see what their future holds.”
Half of this year’s class will graduate with honors. Jessica Harris and
Elijah Trent are ITCA’s Class of 2018 co-valedictorians, while Hannah
Johnston is salutatorian.
Media is welcome to attend graduation. Details are as follows:
Idaho Technical Career Academy Graduation Ceremony
Friday,
May 25, 2018 – 2 p.m.
Boise State University Student Union – Hatch
Ballroom
1700 University Drive
Boise, ID 83725
About Idaho Technical Career Academy
Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a full-time online public
charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of
the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.
