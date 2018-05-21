Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC. (LRN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Idaho Senator Lori Den Hartog to Address 12 Online School Graduates at In-Person Ceremony

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), Idaho’s only career-focused virtual school, will celebrate its third graduating class with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Boise State University’s Hatch Ballroom.

Idaho state senator Lori Den Hartog, a strong supporter of school choice, will deliver the keynote address.

“Congratulations to the Idaho Technical Career Academy Class of 2018,” Senator Den Hartog said. “These students are prepared to enter the next phase of their lives, be it college or the work force, thanks to the skills which they gained while still in high school. They should feel extremely proud knowing that they are set up for real-world success.”

Twelve high school seniors will graduate from ITCA, an online public charter school which serves students statewide in grades 9-12. ITCA prepares career-focused students who are interested in pursuing a job, college degree or both for life after high school. All students complete a career exploration program and can choose from a variety of courses in in-demand career fields such as web development, business administration, health science, and manufacturing. Students can get ahead by earning college credits and start down the pathway of earning industry-recognized certifications.

The online school setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to utilize this unique curriculum. Furthermore, the flexible learning environment enables students to partner with professionals and companies to apply the skills they are learning in a specific industry.

“We are proud to know that our students are prepared for their future thanks to the skills they gained while enrolled at ITCA,” said head of school Monti Pittman. “We can’t wait to see what their future holds.”

Half of this year’s class will graduate with honors. Jessica Harris and Elijah Trent are ITCA’s Class of 2018 co-valedictorians, while Hannah Johnston is salutatorian.

Media is welcome to attend graduation. Details are as follows:

Idaho Technical Career Academy Graduation Ceremony
Friday, May 25, 2018 – 2 p.m.
Boise State University Student Union – Hatch Ballroom
1700 University Drive
Boise, ID 83725

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
06:01pK12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class
BU
05/17K12 INC. (NYSE : LRN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
05/16K12 INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/16K12 INC. : Announces Buyback of 1.83 Million Shares in Private Block Transaction
BU
05/16K12 : Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony
BU
05/16K12 : Alabama Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony
BU
05/16K12 : Idaho Virtual Academy Celebrates Its 10th Graduating Class
BU
05/15NEW MEXICO VIRTUAL ACADEMY : to Celebrate Class of 2018
BU
05/14K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates o..
BU
05/14K12 : Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17K12 buys back 1.83M shares in one-time transaction 
04/26Earnings Season's Biggest Winners And Losers... So Far 
04/25K12 backs revenue guidance 
04/24K12's (LRN) CEO Nathaniel Davis on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
04/24K12 misses by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 908 M
EBIT 2018 24,5 M
Net income 2018 23,5 M
Finance 2018 214 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,89
P/E ratio 2019 25,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 660 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | LRN | US48273U1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.0.57%660
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)37.77%21 842
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC23.00%5 310
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-42.23%4 808
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC3.86%3 855
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 545
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.