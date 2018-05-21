K12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class

Idaho Senator Lori Den Hartog to Address 12 Online School Graduates at In-Person Ceremony

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), Idaho’s only career-focused virtual school, will celebrate its third graduating class with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Boise State University’s Hatch Ballroom.

Idaho state senator Lori Den Hartog, a strong supporter of school choice, will deliver the keynote address.

“Congratulations to the Idaho Technical Career Academy Class of 2018,” Senator Den Hartog said. “These students are prepared to enter the next phase of their lives, be it college or the work force, thanks to the skills which they gained while still in high school. They should feel extremely proud knowing that they are set up for real-world success.”

Twelve high school seniors will graduate from ITCA, an online public charter school which serves students statewide in grades 9-12. ITCA prepares career-focused students who are interested in pursuing a job, college degree or both for life after high school. All students complete a career exploration program and can choose from a variety of courses in in-demand career fields such as web development, business administration, health science, and manufacturing. Students can get ahead by earning college credits and start down the pathway of earning industry-recognized certifications.

The online school setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to utilize this unique curriculum. Furthermore, the flexible learning environment enables students to partner with professionals and companies to apply the skills they are learning in a specific industry.

“We are proud to know that our students are prepared for their future thanks to the skills they gained while enrolled at ITCA,” said head of school Monti Pittman. “We can’t wait to see what their future holds.”

Half of this year’s class will graduate with honors. Jessica Harris and Elijah Trent are ITCA’s Class of 2018 co-valedictorians, while Hannah Johnston is salutatorian.

Media is welcome to attend graduation. Details are as follows:

Idaho Technical Career Academy Graduation Ceremony

Friday, May 25, 2018 – 2 p.m.

Boise State University Student Union – Hatch Ballroom

1700 University Drive

Boise, ID 83725

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.

