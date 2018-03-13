K12 : Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

Online Public School Provides Educational Option for Students in Grades K-12

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) welcomes families to enroll for the 2018-2019 school year. An online public charter school for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, MVCA is a tuition-free education option open to all students who reside in the state.

MVCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of Michigan-licensed teachers to provide a personalized experience for each student.

“With online school, you come to class without any distractions,” says high school student Aaeshah Siddiqui of Rochester Hills. “MVCA classes really challenge me to work hard, and I have gained confidence with the support of my amazing teachers.”

Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music. Electives include world languages, as well as high school honors and Advanced Placement® courses. Through the school's partnership with the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), students in grade 3 through 12 can also enroll in a variety of in-person science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

In addition to online sessions, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via email and phone. Students also have access to resources such as books, workbooks and materials for offline projects and study. To foster a sense of school community outside of the virtual classroom, MVCA offers student clubs, in-person field trips and social gatherings, including an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.

MVCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on MVCA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mvca.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Cyber Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006330/en/