Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC. (LRN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

K12 : Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 07:18pm CET

Online Public School Provides Educational Option for Students in Grades K-12

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) welcomes families to enroll for the 2018-2019 school year. An online public charter school for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, MVCA is a tuition-free education option open to all students who reside in the state.

MVCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of Michigan-licensed teachers to provide a personalized experience for each student.

“With online school, you come to class without any distractions,” says high school student Aaeshah Siddiqui of Rochester Hills. “MVCA classes really challenge me to work hard, and I have gained confidence with the support of my amazing teachers.”

Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music. Electives include world languages, as well as high school honors and Advanced Placement® courses. Through the school's partnership with the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), students in grade 3 through 12 can also enroll in a variety of in-person science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

In addition to online sessions, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via email and phone. Students also have access to resources such as books, workbooks and materials for offline projects and study. To foster a sense of school community outside of the virtual classroom, MVCA offers student clubs, in-person field trips and social gatherings, including an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.

MVCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on MVCA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mvca.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Cyber Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
07:18pK12 : Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Ye..
BU
06:15pK12 : Indiana Digital Learning School Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Yea..
BU
06:01pK12 : Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Ye..
BU
09:15aDIGITAL LEARNING MARKET ANALYSIS BY : Global Digital Learning Market to grow at..
AQ
03/08K12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 Scho..
AQ
03/08K12 : Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year
AQ
03/08K12 : Utah Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year
AQ
03/08K12 : Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills Now Accepting Enrollment for 2018-1..
AQ
03/08K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Enrolling for 2018-19 School Year
AQ
03/08K12 : Arizona Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for 2018-19 School Year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:18aK12 : Edtech Gives Way To Giants 
02/13Chairman retakes CEO role at K12 
01/25K12's (LRN) CEO Stuart Udell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
01/25K12 beats by $0.09, misses on revenue 
01/24Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 897 M
EBIT 2018 27,5 M
Net income 2018 25,6 M
Finance 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,29
P/E ratio 2019 25,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 624 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | LRN | US48273U1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.-6.23%624
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)29.86%19 479
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-20.92%7 333
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC20.59%5 189
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-5.60%3 634
ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES-2.47%3 087
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.