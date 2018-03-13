K12 : Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

Michigan
Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) welcomes families to enroll for the
2018-2019 school year. An online public charter school for students in
Kindergarten through 12th grade, MVCA is a tuition-free education option
open to all students who reside in the state.
MVCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of
Michigan-licensed teachers to provide a personalized experience for each
student.
“With online school, you come to class without any distractions,” says
high school student Aaeshah Siddiqui of Rochester Hills. “MVCA classes
really challenge me to work hard, and I have gained confidence with the
support of my amazing teachers.”
Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math,
science, English language arts, history, art and music. Electives
include world languages, as well as high school honors and Advanced
Placement® courses. Through the school's partnership with the Detroit
Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), students in grade 3
through 12 can also enroll in a variety of in-person science,
technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA’s online
platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals
in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their
learning style.
In addition to online sessions, teachers regularly communicate with
students and families via email and phone. Students also have access to
resources such as books, workbooks and materials for offline projects
and study. To foster a sense of school community outside of the virtual
classroom, MVCA offers student clubs, in-person field trips and social
gatherings, including an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.
MVCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2018-2019 school year.
Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information
session hosted by the school. More information on MVCA, how to enroll,
and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mvca.k12.com.
About Michigan Virtual Cyber Academy
Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public
charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University that serves
students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school
system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to
access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the
nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online
education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.
