K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Welcomes Students Back to School for 2018-19 Academic Year

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on August 13

Students at Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), an online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, will begin the 2018-19 academic year on August 13. OVCA begins its eighth year of operation serving Oklahoma students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-licensed teachers, OVCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students at all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art, music and electives. Advanced Placement® courses are available at the high school level.

College- or career-minded students can choose from a broad range of profession-focused courses in order to gain a competitive edge for the future, discover their path after high school or explore a possible college major. High school students can also earn college credits with concurrent enrollment through in-person or online courses at colleges and universities throughout the state.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

“OVCA provides my children with an education that meets each of their individual needs,” said Cheryl England, whose three children attend OVCA. “The online setting allows me to be involved in their education and gives them the time to pursue their passion for music. We are also always amazed by the incredible support we receive from their teachers.”

OVCA’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Additionally, each family is assigned a Community Family Advisor who helps families navigate the online school, provides information about important dates and school events, and monitors progress and attendance. The Community Family Advisor also organizes local in-person events and hosts online social or study sessions throughout the school year to build connections among students, teachers and families.

OVCA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

OVCA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ovca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

