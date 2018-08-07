K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Welcomes Students Back to School for 2018-19 Academic Year

Students at Oklahoma
Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), an online public charter school
authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, will begin the
2018-19 academic year on August 13. OVCA begins its eighth year of
operation serving Oklahoma students statewide in kindergarten through
12th grade.
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
state-licensed teachers, OVCA provides each student with a personalized
learning experience. Students at all grade levels take a full course
load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science
and history, as well as world languages, art, music and electives.
Advanced Placement® courses are available at the high school
level.
College- or career-minded students can choose from a broad range of
profession-focused courses in order to gain a competitive edge for the
future, discover their path after high school or explore a possible
college major. High school students can also earn college credits with
concurrent enrollment through in-person or online courses at colleges
and universities throughout the state.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
“OVCA provides my children with an education that meets each of their
individual needs,” said Cheryl England, whose three children attend
OVCA. “The online setting allows me to be involved in their education
and gives them the time to pursue their passion for music. We are also
always amazed by the incredible support we receive from their teachers.”
OVCA’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact
with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and
online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and
students to support academic success. The online platform enables
students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with
classmates and teachers from across the state.
Additionally, each family is assigned a Community Family Advisor who
helps families navigate the online school, provides information about
important dates and school events, and monitors progress and attendance.
The Community Family Advisor also organizes local in-person events and
hosts online social or study sessions throughout the school year to
build connections among students, teachers and families.
OVCA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement
ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student organizations
allow students to further explore their interests together in the online
setting.
OVCA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted
by the school. To learn more, visit ovca.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is an accredited, full-time
online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter
School Board and serving Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th
grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading
provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.
For more information about OVCA, visit http://ovca.k12.com.
