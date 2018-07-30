Log in
Kadant Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

07/30/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

Reports Bookings of $176M and Record Revenue of $155M
Lowers EPS Guidance due to FX and Tariffs

WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 41% to a record $155 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 50% to $1.08
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 3% to $1.07
  • Net income increased 53% to $12 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $26 million and represented 17% of revenue
  • Gross margin was 44.0%
  • Bookings increased 47% to $176 million
  • Backlog increased 8% sequentially to a record $194 million
  • Cash flow from operations increased 20% to $28 million

Note: Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“The strong start we had to 2018 continued into the second quarter with record revenue and solid EPS performance,” said Jonathan Painter, president and chief executive officer. “The growth in revenue was broad-based across all our product lines and especially strong in North America. Our near-record bookings of $176 million in the second quarter benefited from the robust economy in North America, capacity build-outs in Asia, and our acquisitions. Our book-to-bill ratio for the first six months of 2018 was 1.18, driven by strong growth in bookings in our Stock-Preparation and Fluid-Handling product lines.”

Second Quarter 2018 Results
Revenue increased 41 percent to a record $154.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, including $28.9 million from acquisitions and a $4.6 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, revenue increased 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 44.0 percent. Net income increased 53 percent to $12.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS increased three percent to $1.07 compared to $1.04 in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2018 excludes a $0.05 discrete tax benefit and $0.04 of restructuring costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2017 excludes $0.32 of acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37 percent to $26.1 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $0.6 million of restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2018 and $4.1 million of acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2017. Cash flows from operations increased 20 percent to $28.4 million compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Bookings increased 47 percent to $176.4 million compared to $120.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, including $37.2 million from acquisitions and a $5.4 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, bookings increased 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Summary and Outlook
“The strong start to the first half of 2018 has positioned us for another record year of financial performance,” Mr. Painter continued. “However, we expect headwinds from the stronger U.S. dollar and recently implemented tariffs to negatively impact our reported financial results. Since we announced our first quarter results, our full year diluted EPS guidance has been negatively impacted by an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.19 per diluted share and additional costs of $0.09 per diluted share related to the trade tariffs and, as a result, we are lowering our diluted EPS guidance for 2018. Without these negative factors, we would have raised our full year EPS guidance.

For 2018, we are raising our full year revenue guidance to $630 to $638 million, from our previous guidance of $625 to $635 million. However, we now expect to achieve GAAP diluted EPS of $4.89 to $4.99 in 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $4.98 to $5.08. The revised 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, pre-tax amortization expense associated with acquired backlog of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Excluding these expenses, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10 for 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $5.15 to $5.25. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 to $1.40 on revenue of $162 to $166 million. The third quarter of 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors”. To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 9068779. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until August 31, 2018.

Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. 

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
           
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Revenue included $28.9 million and $63.6 million from acquisitions in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. Revenue also included $4.6 million and $11.4 million of favorable foreign currency translation effect in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. We present increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.
                       
Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired backlog and a discrete tax benefit. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs or income or none at all.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.6 million in 2018.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.1 million in 2017.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax restructuring costs of $0.4 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2018.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $0.6 million related to the repatriation of foreign earnings in 2018.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $3.6 million ($4.1 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2017.

First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2018.
  • Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.3 million in 2018.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.4 million in 2017.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax restructuring costs of $1.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2018.
  • After-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2018.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million in 2018.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $3.8 million ($4.4 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2017.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

            
 Financial Highlights (unaudited)        
 (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)        
            
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 Consolidated Statement of Income (a)June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 
            
 Revenues$154,913  $110,242  $304,106  $213,099  
            
 Costs and Operating Expenses:        
  Cost of revenues 86,749   57,390   169,863   111,230  
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses 45,132   38,970   90,908   73,590  
  Research and development expenses 2,728   2,222   5,597   4,369  
  Restructuring costs 569   -   1,339   -  
    135,178   98,582   267,707   189,189  
            
 Operating Income 19,735   11,660   36,399   23,910  
 Interest Income 122   102   305   206  
 Interest Expense (1,850)  (392)  (3,582)  (740) 
 Other Expense, Net (245)  (217)  (491)  (421) 
            
 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 17,762   11,153   32,631   22,955  
 Provision for Income Taxes 5,271   2,955   9,132   5,690  
            
 Net Income 12,491   8,198   23,499   17,265  
            
 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (142)  (102)  (292)  (218) 
            
 Net Income Attributable to Kadant$12,349  $8,096  $23,207  $17,047  
            
 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:        
   Basic$1.11  $0.74  $2.10  $1.55  
            
   Diluted$1.08  $0.72  $2.04  $1.52  
            
 Weighted Average Shares:        
   Basic 11,092   11,001   11,067   10,976  
            
   Diluted 11,400   11,296   11,371   11,250  
            
    Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (b)June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 July 1, 2017 
            
 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported$12,349  $1.08  $8,096  $0.72  
 Adjustments for the Following:        
  Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax 432   0.04   -   -  
  Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax -   -   3,627   0.32  
  Discrete Tax Items (574)  (0.05)  -   -  
            
 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS$12,207  $1.07  $11,723  $1.04  
            
    Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
    June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 July 1, 2017 
            
 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported$23,207  $2.04  $17,047  $1.52  
 Adjustments for the Following:        
  Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax 1,021   0.09   -   -  
  Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax -   -   3,833   0.34  
  Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax 189   0.02   -   -  
  Discrete Tax Items (130)  (0.01)  -   -  
            
 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS$24,287  $2.14  $20,880  $1.86  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Three Months Ended   Acquisitions 
 Revenues by Product LineJune 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) 
            
 Stock-Preparation$56,376  $46,178  $10,198  $7,255  
 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 29,543   27,033   2,510   1,949  
 Fluid-Handling 32,531   22,520   10,011   3,823  
            
  Papermaking Systems 118,450   95,731   22,719   13,027  
  Wood Processing Systems 33,152   11,393   21,759   (2,079) 
  Fiber-Based Products 3,311   3,118   193   193  
            
    $154,913  $110,242  $44,671  $11,141  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Six Months Ended   Acquisitions 
 Revenues by Product LineJune 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) 
            
 Stock-Preparation$101,859  $87,331  $14,528  $8,129  
 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 56,765   52,383   4,382   2,620  
 Fluid-Handling 65,417   44,567   20,850   7,163  
            
  Papermaking Systems 224,041   184,281   39,760   17,912  
  Wood Processing Systems 72,293   21,336   50,957   (2,218) 
  Fiber-Based Products 7,772   7,482   290   290  
            
    $304,106  $213,099  $91,007  $15,984  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Three Months Ended   Acquisitions 
 Revenues by Geography (d)June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) 
            
 North America$75,375  $51,557  $23,818  $2,147  
 Europe 45,032   33,952   11,080   3,342  
 Asia 25,502   16,545   8,957   6,898  
 Rest of World 9,004   8,188   816   (1,246) 
            
    $154,913  $110,242  $44,671  $11,141  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Six Months Ended   Acquisitions 
    June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) 
            
 North America$152,991  $101,723  $51,268  $4,264  
 Europe 86,525   66,703   19,822   1,162  
 Asia 45,650   28,443   17,207   13,290  
 Rest of World 18,940   16,230   2,710   (2,732) 
            
    $304,106  $213,099  $91,007  $15,984  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Three Months Ended Increase Acquisitions 
 Bookings by Product LineJune 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 (Decrease) and FX (c) 
            
 Stock-Preparation$61,217  $50,166  $11,051  $7,641  
 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 30,484   32,145   (1,661)  (2,230) 
 Fluid-Handling 37,922   25,207   12,715   6,201  
            
  Papermaking Systems 129,623   107,518   22,105   11,612  
  Wood Processing Systems 44,404   10,543   33,861   1,769  
  Fiber-Based Products 2,393   2,194   199   199  
            
    $176,420  $120,255  $56,165  $13,580  
            
          Increase 
          (Decrease) 
          Excluding 
    Six Months Ended Increase Acquisitions 
    June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 (Decrease) and FX (c) 
            
 Stock-Preparation$117,732  $98,488  $19,244  $11,679  
 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 58,815   58,698   117   (1,747) 
 Fluid-Handling 77,692   51,326   26,366   10,849  
            
  Papermaking Systems 254,239   208,512   45,727   20,781  
  Wood Processing Systems 97,133   23,624   73,509   7,467  
  Fiber-Based Products 6,968   6,969   (1)  (1) 
            
    $358,340  $239,105  $119,235  $28,247  
            
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 Business Segment Information (a)June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 
            
 Gross Margin:        
   Papermaking Systems 45.3%  48.2%  45.4%  48.0% 
   Wood Processing Systems 38.9%  44.9%  39.2%  43.6% 
   Fiber-Based Products 50.0%  52.3%  53.5%  53.9% 
            
     44.0%  47.9%  44.1%  47.8% 
            
 Operating Income:        
   Papermaking Systems$20,899  $17,264  $35,483  $31,563  
   Wood Processing Systems 5,313   (411)  12,676   2,093  
   Corporate and Other (6,477)  (5,193)  (11,760)  (9,746) 
            
    $19,735  $11,660  $36,399  $23,910  
            
 Adjusted Operating Income (b, e):        
   Papermaking Systems$21,468  $17,579  $36,822  $31,878  
   Wood Processing Systems 5,313   3,372   12,928   6,195  
   Corporate and Other (6,477)  (5,193)  (11,760)  (9,746) 
            
    $20,304  $15,758  $37,990  $28,327  
            
 Capital Expenditures:        
   Papermaking Systems$3,840  $1,293  $8,489  $2,777  
   Wood Processing Systems 1,184   105   1,560   291  
   Corporate and Other 36   315   162   367  
            
    $5,060  $1,713  $10,211  $3,435  
            
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 Cash Flow and Other DataJune 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 
            
 Cash Provided by Operations$28,355  $23,693  $35,571  $25,376  
 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,844   3,275   11,943   6,531  
            
 Balance Sheet Data    June 30, 2018 Dec. 30, 2017 
            
 Assets        
 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash    $61,152  $76,846  
 Accounts Receivable, net     88,223   89,624  
 Inventories     96,261   84,933  
 Unbilled Revenues     2,183   2,374  
 Property, Plant and Equipment, net     79,887   79,723  
 Intangible Assets     122,242   133,036  
 Goodwill     261,488   268,001  
 Other Assets     29,750   26,557  
            
        $741,186  $761,094  
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
 Accounts Payable    $35,069  $35,461  
 Long-term Debt     202,205   237,011  
 Capital Lease Obligations     4,691   5,069  
 Other Liabilities     157,536   151,049  
            
  Total Liabilities     399,501   428,590  
  Stockholders' Equity     341,685   332,504  
            
        $741,186  $761,094  
            
 Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDAThree Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 Reconciliation (a, b)June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 
            
 Consolidated        
   Net Income Attributable to Kadant$12,349  $8,096  $23,207  $17,047  
   Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 142   102   292   218  
   Provision for Income Taxes 5,271   2,955   9,132   5,690  
   Interest Expense, Net 1,728   290   3,277   534  
   Other Expense, Net 245   217   491   421  
            
   Operating Income 19,735   11,660   36,399   23,910  
   Restructuring Costs 569   -   1,339   -  
   Acquisition Costs -   4,098   -   4,417  
   Acquired Backlog Amortization (f) -   -   252   -  
            
   Adjusted Operating Income (b) 20,304   15,758   37,990   28,327  
   Depreciation and Amortization 5,844   3,275   11,691   6,531  
            
   Adjusted EBITDA (b)$26,148  $19,033  $49,681  $34,858  
            
   Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b, g) 16.9%  17.3%  16.3%  16.4% 
            
 Papermaking Systems        
   Operating Income$20,899  $17,264  $35,483  $31,563  
   Acquisition Costs -   315   -   315  
   Restructuring costs 569   -   1,339   -  
            
   Adjusted Operating Income (b) 21,468   17,579   36,822   31,878  
   Depreciation and Amortization 3,139   2,618   6,275   5,211  
            
   Adjusted EBITDA (b)$24,607  $20,197  $43,097  $37,089  
            
 Wood Processing Systems        
   Operating Income (Loss)$5,313  $(411) $12,676  $2,093  
   Acquisition Costs -   3,783   -   4,102  
   Acquired Backlog Amortization (f) -   -   252   -  
            
   Adjusted Operating Income (b) 5,313   3,372   12,928   6,195  
   Depreciation and Amortization 2,536   506   5,080   1,020  
            
   Adjusted EBITDA (b)$7,849  $3,878  $18,008  $7,215  
            
 Corporate and Other        
   Operating Loss$(6,477) $(5,193) $(11,760) $(9,746) 
   Depreciation and Amortization 169   151   336   300  
            
   EBITDA$(6,308) $(5,042) $(11,424) $(9,446) 
            
            
 (a)Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current period presentation as a result of the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07. 
                    
 (b)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. 
            
 (c)Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
    
 (d) Geographic revenues are attributed to regions based on customer location.
     
 (e)See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." 
                    
 (f)Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. 
    
 (g)Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period. 
   

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with 2,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent Kadant’s expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; international sales and operations; the oriented strand board market and levels of residential construction activity; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security; changes in government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s likely exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement; loss of key personnel; protection of patents and proprietary rights; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
[email protected] 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
[email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
