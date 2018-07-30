Kadant Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

Reports Bookings of $176M and Record Revenue of $155M Lowers EPS Guidance due to FX and Tariffs
WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
Revenue increased 41% to a record $155 million
GAAP diluted EPS increased 50% to $1.08
Adjusted diluted EPS increased 3% to $1.07
Net income increased 53% to $12 million
Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $26 million and represented 17% of revenue
Gross margin was 44.0%
Bookings increased 47% to $176 million
Backlog increased 8% sequentially to a record $194 million
Cash flow from operations increased 20% to $28 million
Note: Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Management Commentary “The strong start we had to 2018 continued into the second quarter with record revenue and solid EPS performance,” said Jonathan Painter, president and chief executive officer. “The growth in revenue was broad-based across all our product lines and especially strong in North America. Our near-record bookings of $176 million in the second quarter benefited from the robust economy in North America, capacity build-outs in Asia, and our acquisitions. Our book-to-bill ratio for the first six months of 2018 was 1.18, driven by strong growth in bookings in our Stock-Preparation and Fluid-Handling product lines.”
Second Quarter 2018 Results Revenue increased 41 percent to a record $154.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, including $28.9 million from acquisitions and a $4.6 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, revenue increased 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 44.0 percent. Net income increased 53 percent to $12.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS increased three percent to $1.07 compared to $1.04 in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2018 excludes a $0.05 discrete tax benefit and $0.04 of restructuring costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2017 excludes $0.32 of acquisition costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 37 percent to $26.1 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $0.6 million of restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2018 and $4.1 million of acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2017. Cash flows from operations increased 20 percent to $28.4 million compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Bookings increased 47 percent to $176.4 million compared to $120.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, including $37.2 million from acquisitions and a $5.4 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, bookings increased 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.
Summary and Outlook “The strong start to the first half of 2018 has positioned us for another record year of financial performance,” Mr. Painter continued. “However, we expect headwinds from the stronger U.S. dollar and recently implemented tariffs to negatively impact our reported financial results. Since we announced our first quarter results, our full year diluted EPS guidance has been negatively impacted by an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.19 per diluted share and additional costs of $0.09 per diluted share related to the trade tariffs and, as a result, we are lowering our diluted EPS guidance for 2018. Without these negative factors, we would have raised our full year EPS guidance.
For 2018, we are raising our full year revenue guidance to $630 to $638 million, from our previous guidance of $625 to $635 million. However, we now expect to achieve GAAP diluted EPS of $4.89 to $4.99 in 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $4.98 to $5.08. The revised 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, pre-tax amortization expense associated with acquired backlog of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Excluding these expenses, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10 for 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $5.15 to $5.25. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 to $1.40 on revenue of $162 to $166 million. The third quarter of 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.”
Conference Call Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors”. To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 9068779. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until August 31, 2018.
Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.
Revenue included $28.9 million and $63.6 million from acquisitions in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. Revenue also included $4.6 million and $11.4 million of favorable foreign currency translation effect in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. We present increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.
Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired backlog and a discrete tax benefit. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs or income or none at all.
Second Quarter
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.6 million in 2018.
Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.1 million in 2017.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
After-tax restructuring costs of $0.4 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2018.
A discrete tax benefit of $0.6 million related to the repatriation of foreign earnings in 2018.
After-tax acquisition costs of $3.6 million ($4.1 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2017.
First Six Months
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
Pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2018.
Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.3 million in 2018.
Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.4 million in 2017.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
After-tax restructuring costs of $1.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2018.
After-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2018.
A discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million in 2018.
After-tax acquisition costs of $3.8 million ($4.4 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2017.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income (a)
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Revenues
$
154,913
$
110,242
$
304,106
$
213,099
Costs and Operating Expenses:
Cost of revenues
86,749
57,390
169,863
111,230
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
45,132
38,970
90,908
73,590
Research and development expenses
2,728
2,222
5,597
4,369
Restructuring costs
569
-
1,339
-
135,178
98,582
267,707
189,189
Operating Income
19,735
11,660
36,399
23,910
Interest Income
122
102
305
206
Interest Expense
(1,850
)
(392
)
(3,582
)
(740
)
Other Expense, Net
(245
)
(217
)
(491
)
(421
)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
17,762
11,153
32,631
22,955
Provision for Income Taxes
5,271
2,955
9,132
5,690
Net Income
12,491
8,198
23,499
17,265
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(142
)
(102
)
(292
)
(218
)
Net Income Attributable to Kadant
$
12,349
$
8,096
$
23,207
$
17,047
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
Basic
$
1.11
$
0.74
$
2.10
$
1.55
Diluted
$
1.08
$
0.72
$
2.04
$
1.52
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
11,092
11,001
11,067
10,976
Diluted
11,400
11,296
11,371
11,250
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (b)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
July 1, 2017
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
$
12,349
$
1.08
$
8,096
$
0.72
Adjustments for the Following:
Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax
432
0.04
-
-
Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax
-
-
3,627
0.32
Discrete Tax Items
(574
)
(0.05
)
-
-
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
12,207
$
1.07
$
11,723
$
1.04
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
July 1, 2017
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
$
23,207
$
2.04
$
17,047
$
1.52
Adjustments for the Following:
Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax
1,021
0.09
-
-
Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax
-
-
3,833
0.34
Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax
189
0.02
-
-
Discrete Tax Items
(130
)
(0.01
)
-
-
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
24,287
$
2.14
$
20,880
$
1.86
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Three Months Ended
Acquisitions
Revenues by Product Line
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Increase
and FX (b,c)
Stock-Preparation
$
56,376
$
46,178
$
10,198
$
7,255
Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration
29,543
27,033
2,510
1,949
Fluid-Handling
32,531
22,520
10,011
3,823
Papermaking Systems
118,450
95,731
22,719
13,027
Wood Processing Systems
33,152
11,393
21,759
(2,079
)
Fiber-Based Products
3,311
3,118
193
193
$
154,913
$
110,242
$
44,671
$
11,141
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Six Months Ended
Acquisitions
Revenues by Product Line
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Increase
and FX (b,c)
Stock-Preparation
$
101,859
$
87,331
$
14,528
$
8,129
Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration
56,765
52,383
4,382
2,620
Fluid-Handling
65,417
44,567
20,850
7,163
Papermaking Systems
224,041
184,281
39,760
17,912
Wood Processing Systems
72,293
21,336
50,957
(2,218
)
Fiber-Based Products
7,772
7,482
290
290
$
304,106
$
213,099
$
91,007
$
15,984
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Three Months Ended
Acquisitions
Revenues by Geography (d)
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Increase
and FX (b,c)
North America
$
75,375
$
51,557
$
23,818
$
2,147
Europe
45,032
33,952
11,080
3,342
Asia
25,502
16,545
8,957
6,898
Rest of World
9,004
8,188
816
(1,246
)
$
154,913
$
110,242
$
44,671
$
11,141
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Six Months Ended
Acquisitions
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Increase
and FX (b,c)
North America
$
152,991
$
101,723
$
51,268
$
4,264
Europe
86,525
66,703
19,822
1,162
Asia
45,650
28,443
17,207
13,290
Rest of World
18,940
16,230
2,710
(2,732
)
$
304,106
$
213,099
$
91,007
$
15,984
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Three Months Ended
Increase
Acquisitions
Bookings by Product Line
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
(Decrease)
and FX (c)
Stock-Preparation
$
61,217
$
50,166
$
11,051
$
7,641
Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration
30,484
32,145
(1,661
)
(2,230
)
Fluid-Handling
37,922
25,207
12,715
6,201
Papermaking Systems
129,623
107,518
22,105
11,612
Wood Processing Systems
44,404
10,543
33,861
1,769
Fiber-Based Products
2,393
2,194
199
199
$
176,420
$
120,255
$
56,165
$
13,580
Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
Six Months Ended
Increase
Acquisitions
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
(Decrease)
and FX (c)
Stock-Preparation
$
117,732
$
98,488
$
19,244
$
11,679
Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration
58,815
58,698
117
(1,747
)
Fluid-Handling
77,692
51,326
26,366
10,849
Papermaking Systems
254,239
208,512
45,727
20,781
Wood Processing Systems
97,133
23,624
73,509
7,467
Fiber-Based Products
6,968
6,969
(1
)
(1
)
$
358,340
$
239,105
$
119,235
$
28,247
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Business Segment Information (a)
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Gross Margin:
Papermaking Systems
45.3
%
48.2
%
45.4
%
48.0
%
Wood Processing Systems
38.9
%
44.9
%
39.2
%
43.6
%
Fiber-Based Products
50.0
%
52.3
%
53.5
%
53.9
%
44.0
%
47.9
%
44.1
%
47.8
%
Operating Income:
Papermaking Systems
$
20,899
$
17,264
$
35,483
$
31,563
Wood Processing Systems
5,313
(411
)
12,676
2,093
Corporate and Other
(6,477
)
(5,193
)
(11,760
)
(9,746
)
$
19,735
$
11,660
$
36,399
$
23,910
Adjusted Operating Income (b, e):
Papermaking Systems
$
21,468
$
17,579
$
36,822
$
31,878
Wood Processing Systems
5,313
3,372
12,928
6,195
Corporate and Other
(6,477
)
(5,193
)
(11,760
)
(9,746
)
$
20,304
$
15,758
$
37,990
$
28,327
Capital Expenditures:
Papermaking Systems
$
3,840
$
1,293
$
8,489
$
2,777
Wood Processing Systems
1,184
105
1,560
291
Corporate and Other
36
315
162
367
$
5,060
$
1,713
$
10,211
$
3,435
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Cash Provided by Operations
$
28,355
$
23,693
$
35,571
$
25,376
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
5,844
3,275
11,943
6,531
Balance Sheet Data
June 30, 2018
Dec. 30, 2017
Assets
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
$
61,152
$
76,846
Accounts Receivable, net
88,223
89,624
Inventories
96,261
84,933
Unbilled Revenues
2,183
2,374
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
79,887
79,723
Intangible Assets
122,242
133,036
Goodwill
261,488
268,001
Other Assets
29,750
26,557
$
741,186
$
761,094
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts Payable
$
35,069
$
35,461
Long-term Debt
202,205
237,011
Capital Lease Obligations
4,691
5,069
Other Liabilities
157,536
151,049
Total Liabilities
399,501
428,590
Stockholders' Equity
341,685
332,504
$
741,186
$
761,094
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Reconciliation (a, b)
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Consolidated
Net Income Attributable to Kadant
$
12,349
$
8,096
$
23,207
$
17,047
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
142
102
292
218
Provision for Income Taxes
5,271
2,955
9,132
5,690
Interest Expense, Net
1,728
290
3,277
534
Other Expense, Net
245
217
491
421
Operating Income
19,735
11,660
36,399
23,910
Restructuring Costs
569
-
1,339
-
Acquisition Costs
-
4,098
-
4,417
Acquired Backlog Amortization (f)
-
-
252
-
Adjusted Operating Income (b)
20,304
15,758
37,990
28,327
Depreciation and Amortization
5,844
3,275
11,691
6,531
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$
26,148
$
19,033
$
49,681
$
34,858
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b, g)
16.9
%
17.3
%
16.3
%
16.4
%
Papermaking Systems
Operating Income
$
20,899
$
17,264
$
35,483
$
31,563
Acquisition Costs
-
315
-
315
Restructuring costs
569
-
1,339
-
Adjusted Operating Income (b)
21,468
17,579
36,822
31,878
Depreciation and Amortization
3,139
2,618
6,275
5,211
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$
24,607
$
20,197
$
43,097
$
37,089
Wood Processing Systems
Operating Income (Loss)
$
5,313
$
(411
)
$
12,676
$
2,093
Acquisition Costs
-
3,783
-
4,102
Acquired Backlog Amortization (f)
-
-
252
-
Adjusted Operating Income (b)
5,313
3,372
12,928
6,195
Depreciation and Amortization
2,536
506
5,080
1,020
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$
7,849
$
3,878
$
18,008
$
7,215
Corporate and Other
Operating Loss
$
(6,477
)
$
(5,193
)
$
(11,760
)
$
(9,746
)
Depreciation and Amortization
169
151
336
300
EBITDA
$
(6,308
)
$
(5,042
)
$
(11,424
)
$
(9,446
)
(a)
Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current period presentation as a result of the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07.
(b)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
(c)
Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
(d)
Geographic revenues are attributed to regions based on customer location.
(e)
See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
(f)
Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
(g)
Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
