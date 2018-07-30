Kadant Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

Reports Bookings of $176M and Record Revenue of $155M

Lowers EPS Guidance due to FX and Tariffs

WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenue increased 41% to a record $155 million

GAAP diluted EPS increased 50% to $1.08

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 3% to $1.07

Net income increased 53% to $12 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $26 million and represented 17% of revenue

Gross margin was 44.0%

Bookings increased 47% to $176 million

Backlog increased 8% sequentially to a record $194 million

Cash flow from operations increased 20% to $28 million

Note: Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“The strong start we had to 2018 continued into the second quarter with record revenue and solid EPS performance,” said Jonathan Painter, president and chief executive officer. “The growth in revenue was broad-based across all our product lines and especially strong in North America. Our near-record bookings of $176 million in the second quarter benefited from the robust economy in North America, capacity build-outs in Asia, and our acquisitions. Our book-to-bill ratio for the first six months of 2018 was 1.18, driven by strong growth in bookings in our Stock-Preparation and Fluid-Handling product lines.”

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue increased 41 percent to a record $154.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, including $28.9 million from acquisitions and a $4.6 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, revenue increased 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 44.0 percent. Net income increased 53 percent to $12.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS increased three percent to $1.07 compared to $1.04 in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2018 excludes a $0.05 discrete tax benefit and $0.04 of restructuring costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2017 excludes $0.32 of acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37 percent to $26.1 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $0.6 million of restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2018 and $4.1 million of acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2017. Cash flows from operations increased 20 percent to $28.4 million compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Bookings increased 47 percent to $176.4 million compared to $120.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, including $37.2 million from acquisitions and a $5.4 million increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, bookings increased 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Summary and Outlook

“The strong start to the first half of 2018 has positioned us for another record year of financial performance,” Mr. Painter continued. “However, we expect headwinds from the stronger U.S. dollar and recently implemented tariffs to negatively impact our reported financial results. Since we announced our first quarter results, our full year diluted EPS guidance has been negatively impacted by an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.19 per diluted share and additional costs of $0.09 per diluted share related to the trade tariffs and, as a result, we are lowering our diluted EPS guidance for 2018. Without these negative factors, we would have raised our full year EPS guidance.

For 2018, we are raising our full year revenue guidance to $630 to $638 million, from our previous guidance of $625 to $635 million. However, we now expect to achieve GAAP diluted EPS of $4.89 to $4.99 in 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $4.98 to $5.08. The revised 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, pre-tax amortization expense associated with acquired backlog of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Excluding these expenses, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10 for 2018, lowered from our previous guidance of $5.15 to $5.25. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 to $1.40 on revenue of $162 to $166 million. The third quarter of 2018 guidance includes pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors”. To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 9068779. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until August 31, 2018.

Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.



The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Revenue included $28.9 million and $63.6 million from acquisitions in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. Revenue also included $4.6 million and $11.4 million of favorable foreign currency translation effect in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. We present increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.



Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired backlog and a discrete tax benefit. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs or income or none at all.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.6 million in 2018.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.1 million in 2017.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax restructuring costs of $0.4 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2018.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.6 million related to the repatriation of foreign earnings in 2018.

After-tax acquisition costs of $3.6 million ($4.1 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2017.

First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2018.

Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.3 million in 2018.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.4 million in 2017.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax restructuring costs of $1.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2018.

After-tax expense related to acquired backlog of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2018.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.1 million in 2018.

After-tax acquisition costs of $3.8 million ($4.4 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2017.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income (a) June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Revenues $ 154,913 $ 110,242 $ 304,106 $ 213,099 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenues 86,749 57,390 169,863 111,230 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 45,132 38,970 90,908 73,590 Research and development expenses 2,728 2,222 5,597 4,369 Restructuring costs 569 - 1,339 - 135,178 98,582 267,707 189,189 Operating Income 19,735 11,660 36,399 23,910 Interest Income 122 102 305 206 Interest Expense (1,850 ) (392 ) (3,582 ) (740 ) Other Expense, Net (245 ) (217 ) (491 ) (421 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 17,762 11,153 32,631 22,955 Provision for Income Taxes 5,271 2,955 9,132 5,690 Net Income 12,491 8,198 23,499 17,265 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (142 ) (102 ) (292 ) (218 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 12,349 $ 8,096 $ 23,207 $ 17,047 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.74 $ 2.10 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.72 $ 2.04 $ 1.52 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,092 11,001 11,067 10,976 Diluted 11,400 11,296 11,371 11,250 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (b) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 July 1, 2017 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 12,349 $ 1.08 $ 8,096 $ 0.72 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax 432 0.04 - - Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax - - 3,627 0.32 Discrete Tax Items (574 ) (0.05 ) - - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 12,207 $ 1.07 $ 11,723 $ 1.04 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 July 1, 2017 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 23,207 $ 2.04 $ 17,047 $ 1.52 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax 1,021 0.09 - - Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax - - 3,833 0.34 Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax 189 0.02 - - Discrete Tax Items (130 ) (0.01 ) - - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 24,287 $ 2.14 $ 20,880 $ 1.86 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Acquisitions Revenues by Product Line June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) Stock-Preparation $ 56,376 $ 46,178 $ 10,198 $ 7,255 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 29,543 27,033 2,510 1,949 Fluid-Handling 32,531 22,520 10,011 3,823 Papermaking Systems 118,450 95,731 22,719 13,027 Wood Processing Systems 33,152 11,393 21,759 (2,079 ) Fiber-Based Products 3,311 3,118 193 193 $ 154,913 $ 110,242 $ 44,671 $ 11,141 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Six Months Ended Acquisitions Revenues by Product Line June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) Stock-Preparation $ 101,859 $ 87,331 $ 14,528 $ 8,129 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 56,765 52,383 4,382 2,620 Fluid-Handling 65,417 44,567 20,850 7,163 Papermaking Systems 224,041 184,281 39,760 17,912 Wood Processing Systems 72,293 21,336 50,957 (2,218 ) Fiber-Based Products 7,772 7,482 290 290 $ 304,106 $ 213,099 $ 91,007 $ 15,984 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Acquisitions Revenues by Geography (d) June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) North America $ 75,375 $ 51,557 $ 23,818 $ 2,147 Europe 45,032 33,952 11,080 3,342 Asia 25,502 16,545 8,957 6,898 Rest of World 9,004 8,188 816 (1,246 ) $ 154,913 $ 110,242 $ 44,671 $ 11,141 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Six Months Ended Acquisitions June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Increase and FX (b,c) North America $ 152,991 $ 101,723 $ 51,268 $ 4,264 Europe 86,525 66,703 19,822 1,162 Asia 45,650 28,443 17,207 13,290 Rest of World 18,940 16,230 2,710 (2,732 ) $ 304,106 $ 213,099 $ 91,007 $ 15,984 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Increase Acquisitions Bookings by Product Line June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 (Decrease) and FX (c) Stock-Preparation $ 61,217 $ 50,166 $ 11,051 $ 7,641 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 30,484 32,145 (1,661 ) (2,230 ) Fluid-Handling 37,922 25,207 12,715 6,201 Papermaking Systems 129,623 107,518 22,105 11,612 Wood Processing Systems 44,404 10,543 33,861 1,769 Fiber-Based Products 2,393 2,194 199 199 $ 176,420 $ 120,255 $ 56,165 $ 13,580 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Six Months Ended Increase Acquisitions June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 (Decrease) and FX (c) Stock-Preparation $ 117,732 $ 98,488 $ 19,244 $ 11,679 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 58,815 58,698 117 (1,747 ) Fluid-Handling 77,692 51,326 26,366 10,849 Papermaking Systems 254,239 208,512 45,727 20,781 Wood Processing Systems 97,133 23,624 73,509 7,467 Fiber-Based Products 6,968 6,969 (1 ) (1 ) $ 358,340 $ 239,105 $ 119,235 $ 28,247 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Business Segment Information (a) June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Gross Margin: Papermaking Systems 45.3 % 48.2 % 45.4 % 48.0 % Wood Processing Systems 38.9 % 44.9 % 39.2 % 43.6 % Fiber-Based Products 50.0 % 52.3 % 53.5 % 53.9 % 44.0 % 47.9 % 44.1 % 47.8 % Operating Income: Papermaking Systems $ 20,899 $ 17,264 $ 35,483 $ 31,563 Wood Processing Systems 5,313 (411 ) 12,676 2,093 Corporate and Other (6,477 ) (5,193 ) (11,760 ) (9,746 ) $ 19,735 $ 11,660 $ 36,399 $ 23,910 Adjusted Operating Income (b, e): Papermaking Systems $ 21,468 $ 17,579 $ 36,822 $ 31,878 Wood Processing Systems 5,313 3,372 12,928 6,195 Corporate and Other (6,477 ) (5,193 ) (11,760 ) (9,746 ) $ 20,304 $ 15,758 $ 37,990 $ 28,327 Capital Expenditures: Papermaking Systems $ 3,840 $ 1,293 $ 8,489 $ 2,777 Wood Processing Systems 1,184 105 1,560 291 Corporate and Other 36 315 162 367 $ 5,060 $ 1,713 $ 10,211 $ 3,435 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Cash Provided by Operations $ 28,355 $ 23,693 $ 35,571 $ 25,376 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,844 3,275 11,943 6,531 Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2018 Dec. 30, 2017 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 61,152 $ 76,846 Accounts Receivable, net 88,223 89,624 Inventories 96,261 84,933 Unbilled Revenues 2,183 2,374 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 79,887 79,723 Intangible Assets 122,242 133,036 Goodwill 261,488 268,001 Other Assets 29,750 26,557 $ 741,186 $ 761,094 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 35,069 $ 35,461 Long-term Debt 202,205 237,011 Capital Lease Obligations 4,691 5,069 Other Liabilities 157,536 151,049 Total Liabilities 399,501 428,590 Stockholders' Equity 341,685 332,504 $ 741,186 $ 761,094 Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation (a, b) June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 12,349 $ 8,096 $ 23,207 $ 17,047 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 142 102 292 218 Provision for Income Taxes 5,271 2,955 9,132 5,690 Interest Expense, Net 1,728 290 3,277 534 Other Expense, Net 245 217 491 421 Operating Income 19,735 11,660 36,399 23,910 Restructuring Costs 569 - 1,339 - Acquisition Costs - 4,098 - 4,417 Acquired Backlog Amortization (f) - - 252 - Adjusted Operating Income (b) 20,304 15,758 37,990 28,327 Depreciation and Amortization 5,844 3,275 11,691 6,531 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 26,148 $ 19,033 $ 49,681 $ 34,858 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b, g) 16.9 % 17.3 % 16.3 % 16.4 % Papermaking Systems Operating Income $ 20,899 $ 17,264 $ 35,483 $ 31,563 Acquisition Costs - 315 - 315 Restructuring costs 569 - 1,339 - Adjusted Operating Income (b) 21,468 17,579 36,822 31,878 Depreciation and Amortization 3,139 2,618 6,275 5,211 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 24,607 $ 20,197 $ 43,097 $ 37,089 Wood Processing Systems Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,313 $ (411 ) $ 12,676 $ 2,093 Acquisition Costs - 3,783 - 4,102 Acquired Backlog Amortization (f) - - 252 - Adjusted Operating Income (b) 5,313 3,372 12,928 6,195 Depreciation and Amortization 2,536 506 5,080 1,020 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 7,849 $ 3,878 $ 18,008 $ 7,215 Corporate and Other Operating Loss $ (6,477 ) $ (5,193 ) $ (11,760 ) $ (9,746 ) Depreciation and Amortization 169 151 336 300 EBITDA $ (6,308 ) $ (5,042 ) $ (11,424 ) $ (9,446 ) (a) Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current period presentation as a result of the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07. (b) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (c) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (d) Geographic revenues are attributed to regions based on customer location. (e) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (f) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with 2,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent Kadant’s expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; international sales and operations; the oriented strand board market and levels of residential construction activity; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security; changes in government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s likely exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement; loss of key personnel; protection of patents and proprietary rights; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research.

