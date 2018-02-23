Kadmon : Announces Updated Positive Results from Phase 2 Study of KD025 in cGVHD

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) today announced updated positive
results from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (KD025-208) evaluating
KD025, its Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, in
patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). The results are
being presented today in an oral presentation at the BMT Tandem Meetings
in Salt Lake City.
“KD025 continues to demonstrate a therapeutic benefit in cGVHD,
including in the most severe manifestations of the disease characterized
by end-organ fibrosis,” said Aleksandr Lazaryan, M.D., MPH, Ph.D.,
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Oncology and
Transplantation, University of Minnesota and study investigator. “KD025
was also well tolerated, and many patients have been able to reduce or
discontinue steroids and other immunosuppressants, thereby helping to
avoid their adverse effects and improve patients’ quality of life.”
Updated data from Cohort 2 of the trial (KD025 200 mg BID; n=16) showed
an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 69%, as of a data cutoff date of
January 3, 2018. Responses in Cohort 1 (KD025 200 mg QD; n=17) remained
the same, showing an ORR of 65%. Responses were rapid, with
approximately 70% of patients across Cohorts 1 and 2 achieving responses
by the first assessment (after 8 weeks of treatment). Responses were
observed across all affected organs, including in organs with fibrotic
manifestations of the disease such as lungs, eyes, skin and joints. In
responders with 4 or more organs involved, 6/13 (46%) showed responses
in 4 or more organs. In addition, 64% of patients were able to reduce
steroid dose, and four patients completely discontinued steroid use.
Eighty-three percent (83%) of patients were able to reduce the dose of
tacrolimus, another immunosuppressive agent used to treat cGVHD. KD025
was well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs)
in either cohort.
“These updated results in cGVHD and recent results in idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis further demonstrate the activity and tolerability of
KD025 in inflammatory and fibrotic disease settings,” said Harlan W.
Waksal, M.D., President and CEO at Kadmon. “We look forward to
continuing our study of KD025 in cGVHD and the potential opportunity to
offer patients a new therapy for this disease.”
Details of the presentation are as follows:
|
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018
|
Time: 4:45 – 6:15 p.m. MT
|
Session: Oral Abstracts - Session E: GVH / GVL
|
Abstract Title: Initial Results of KD025-208: A Phase 2a Open-Label
Clinical Trial of KD025 for Steroid-Dependent Chronic Graft Versus
Host Disease (cGVHD)
|
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall C
|
The BMT Tandem Meetings are the combined annual meetings of the Center
for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) and the
American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT).
About KD025-208
KD025-208 is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of KD025 for the
treatment of cGVHD. The trial is being conducted in adults with
steroid-dependent or steroid-refractory cGVHD and active disease. The
dose-finding trial includes 48 patients divided into three cohorts at
different dose levels (KD025 200 mg QD, 200 mg BID and 400 mg QD),
enrolled sequentially following a safety assessment of each cohort. We
expect to enroll an expansion cohort of approximately 40 patients after
the optimal dose has been determined. In October 2017, KD025 received
orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
cGVHD.
About cGVHD
cGVHD is a common and often fatal complication following hematopoietic
stem cell transplantation, a procedure that is often used to treat
patients with cancers such as myeloma or leukemia. With cGVHD,
transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient’s cells (host),
leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including
skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and GI tract.
About Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative products for significant unmet medical needs. We
have a product pipeline focused on inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such
statements may be preceded by the words “may,” “will,” “should,”
“expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,”
“projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,”
“potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause
our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by the forward-looking statements. We believe that these
factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the initiation, timing,
progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and
our research and development programs; (ii) our ability to advance
product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials;
(iii) our reliance on the success of our product candidates; (iv) the
timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (v) our
ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (vi) the
commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; (vii) the
pricing and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; (viii)
the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our
business, product candidates and technology; (ix) the scope of
protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual
property rights covering our product candidates and technology; (x) our
ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual
property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; (xi) costs
associated with defending intellectual property infringement, product
liability and other claims; (xii) regulatory developments in the United
States, Europe and other jurisdictions; (xiii) estimates of our
expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for
additional financing; (xiv) the potential benefits of strategic
collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic
arrangements; (xv) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations
or obtain additional grant funding; (xvi) the rate and degree of market
acceptance, if any, of our product candidates; (xvii) developments
relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing
therapies; (xviii) our ability to effectively manage our anticipated
growth; (xix) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and
key personnel; and/or (xx) our ability to achieve cost savings and
benefits from our efforts to streamline our operations and to not harm
our business with such efforts. More detailed information about Kadmon
and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking
statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company's
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed pursuant to Section 13 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC on November 9,
2017. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents
free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
