KAISER ALUMINUM CORP. (KALU)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. : Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Host Earnings Call

07/24/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/21995.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 565 M
EBIT 2018 165 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 16,90
P/E ratio 2019 13,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 1 812 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Hockema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Harvey President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Rinkenberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray Parkinson Vice President-Advanced Engineering
Doug Richman Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.2.20%1 812
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-14.56%8 219
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 186
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-56.18%4 065
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-26.90%3 653
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC--.--%2 349
