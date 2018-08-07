KalVista Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and
commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced
that it will present a corporate overview at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow
Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 3:40 p.m. ET in
New York, NY.
A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors
section of the Company’s website at www.kalvista.com.
An audio archive will be available on KalVista’s website for 30 days
following the presentation.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease
inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus
is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component
of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to
increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has
developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma
kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE)
and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally
diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing
multiple drug candidates into Phase 1 clinical trials for HAE. The
Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an
on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, and anticipates commencing a
Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME,
KalVista’s most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma
kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in
2017 that is anticipated to report data in the second half of 2019.
For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
"forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project,"
"estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our
cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further
information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and
its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K
filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral,
that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005218/en/