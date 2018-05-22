Kamux Oyj: Kamux continues to expand in Sweden: 12. showroom in Västerås

Log in
05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Kamux Corporation Press Release, 22 May 2018, 14:00

 

Kamux continues to expand in Sweden: 12. showroom in Västerås

 

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues its strong growth. Kamux is now expanding its operations in Sweden by opening a new showroom in Västerås in September 2018.

 


Showroom network expanding

"Västerås is the next step in Kamux's growth in the Swedish market. With the new showroom, we will strengthen our foothold in Sweden. Västerås will be the twelth Kamux showroom in Sweden," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

 "We are happy to open our Västerås showroom in a prime retail area within good connections. Kamux is specialising in used car sales, and our customer promise is to offer customers attractive pricing and attentive customer service", says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Operations of Kamux.

Västerås is a growing city with about 150,000 inhabitants. The showroom is located in Hälla commercial area on E18, about 5 kilometres from Västerås city center.

"In total, we will have approximately 1,400 square metres of space. The number of cars in the showroom will be about eighty", Toss continues.

Initially, there will be a sales manager and four salespersons serving customers in Västerås.


Growth means good selection of cars to customers

"The expansion also means a larger selection of cars for our customers. According to the Kamux's concept the entire Swedish selection of about 600 cars is within the reach of customers, regardless of where or how they choose to do business. Our selection in Germany is also equally available to our Swedish customers", Kilpi explains.

 

Kamux hiring new salespersons

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car dealership where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key and, therefore, previous experience in car sales is not essential," Country Director Toss says.

 

More information:

Robin Toss, Kamux Ab, Country Director, tel. +46 702 807 057

Olli Kilpi, Kamux Oyj, Director, International Operations, tel. +358 40 674 1032

 

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, eleven in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 160,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 

www.kamux.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kamux Oyj via Globenewswire
CARVANA CO39.96%3 745
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC-6.37%2 051
IDOM INC0.25%777
