KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Announces It Will Report Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on March 16, 2018

03/13/2018 | 02:20pm CET

Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") today announced that it will report its full year 2017 financial results on Friday, March 16, 2018, before stock markets open in the U.S..

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on March 16, 2018. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session. 

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. 

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website. 

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. 

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group 

Company Contact: 

Ms. Kewa Luo 
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. 
Phone: 1-212-551-3610 
Email: [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
