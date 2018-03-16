Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group Inc    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (KNDI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:05pm CET

Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017. 

Full Year 2017 Highlights

  • Total revenues were $102.8 million in 2017, a decrease of 20.6% from total revenues of $129.5 million in 2016.
  • EV parts sales decreased by 18.9% to $97.4 million in 2017, compared with EV parts sales of $120.1 million in 2016. 
  • Off-road vehicles sales decreased by 4.3% to $5.4 million in 2017, compared with off-road vehicles sales of $5.7 million in 2016.
  • Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (The “JV Company”) sold 11,437 EV products in 2017, compared to 10,148 EV products sold in 2016, an increase of 12.7%.
  • GAAP net loss in 2017 was $28.3 million, or $0.59 loss per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.14 loss per fully diluted share in 2016. The primary reason for the GAAP net loss in 2017 was due to $27.6 million research & development (“R&D”) expenses in 2017 related to the development of K23 and other models; additionally, the JV Company incurred R&D expenses of $6.88 million (which posed $3.44 million impact on Kandi’s net loss).  Excluding the impact from the R&D expenses, under the Non-GAAP adjusted financial measure I, our net income  for 2017 would be $2.72 million, or $0.06 earnings per fully diluted share.   
  • Non-GAAP adjusted financial measure II , which excludes stock award expenses and changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, was net loss of $23.2 million in 2017, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.6 million in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 was approximately $0.48 per fully diluted share for the full year of 2017, compared with non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 per fully diluted share for the full year of 2016. Excluding the impact from the R&D expenses, under the adjusted Non-GAAP financial measure III , our net income for 2017 was $7.9 million, or $0.17 earnings per fully diluted share.   
  • Working capital surplus was $53.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $16.1 million as of December 31, 2017. 

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "2017 was still a challenging year for Kandi. Our business had been heavily impacted from the confusion surrounding the reusable battery exchange model, however Kandi has been working diligently to overcome the difficult time and resolve the issues. We are confident to successfully execute our long-term business model in the renewable energy industry that is full of opportunities in the future, and hopping to be back in the major league among EV industry players."

"Although, the EV unit sales in 2017 did not meet the expectations, the Company has had modest progress in the product R&D. To name a few, the pure electric SUV model K26 has been upgraded to be EX3, which will be exhibited at the upcoming launch event in March 26, where there will be more than 100 distributors and over 10 media representatives attending. Furthermore, Hainan facility's model K23 production will commence in March 28. We believe these new products will strengthen our company's competitiveness as well grow our market share. In my personal view, the loss in 2017 was temporary and strategic. What we have done in the past year will lay a strong foundation to prepare for the future development. Being the frontrunner in the pure EV industry, we are not only the pure EV products manufacturer but also an advocate of urban car-share with significant influence in the development of China's urban travel ecosphere. Whether the business model or the market share, Kandi is packed with solid fundamentals exceling its peers. The management team is confident in our future growth." Mr. Hu concluded.

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

　 2017 2016 Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues
(US$mln)		 $102.8 $129.5 -20.6%
Gross Profit
 (US$mln)		 $14.3 $17.7 -19.1%
Gross Margin 14.0% 13.7% -


Net revenues for the full year 2017 decreased 20.6% from 2016. The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to the decrease of sales volume. Gross margin for the full year 2017 increased to 14.0%, compared with 13.7% in 2016. The moderate increase of gross margin was due to increased gross margin attributable to off-road vehicles sales in the year 2017.

Operating Income (Loss)

　 2017 2016 Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses
 (US$mln)		 $40.4 $48.7 -17.1%
Operating -(Loss)
(US$mln)		 ($26.1) ($31.0) -15.9%
Operating Margin -25.4% -24.0% -

 

Total operating expenses in 2017 were $40.4 million, compared with $48.7 million in 2016. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to decreased general and administrative expenses in 2017.

GAAP Net Loss

　 2017 2016 Y-o-Y%
GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) ($28.3) ($6.5) 335.4%
Loss per Weighted Average Common Share ($0.59) ($0.14) -
Loss per Weighted Average Diluted Share ($0.59) ($0.14) -

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, i.e., adjusted net income. Management believes that such adjusted financial results are useful for investors in evaluating our operating performance because they present a meaningful measure of corporate performance. See the non-GAAP reconciliation table below. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the GAAP.

The following table summarizes our non-GAAP net income (loss):

Non-GAAP financial measure I 2017
GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) (28.35)
R&D Expense (US$mln) 27.63
Share of （loss）after tax of JV impacted by JV Company's R&D Expense (US$mln) 3.44
Non-GAAP net Income (US$mln) 2.72

 

 
Non-GAAP financial measure II　 2017 2016 Y-o-Y%
GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) ($28.3) ($6.5) 335.4%
Stock award expenses (US$mln) $5.2 $15.0 -65.3%
Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln) - ($3.8)
Non-GAAP net (Loss) income (US$mln) ($23.2) $4.6 -600.6%

 

Non-GAAP financial measure III 2017
GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) (28.35)
Stock award expenses (US$mln) $5.2
Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln) -
R&D Expense (US$mln) 27.63
Share of （loss）after tax of JV impacted by JV Company's R&D Expense (US$mln) 3.44
Non-GAAP net Income (US$mln) 7.91


Net loss in 2017 was $28.3 million, compared with net loss of $6.5 million in 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to $27.6 million related to the development of K23 and other models; additionally, the JV Company incurred R&D expenses of $6.88 million (which posed $3.44 million impact on Kandi's net loss).

JV Company Financial Results

In the full year 2017, the JV Company sold 11,437 EV products, a 12.7% increase from 2016. Total EV product sales comprised 7,416 units of Model K12, 3,939 units of Model K17 and 82 units of other models.

The condensed financial income statement of the JV Company for the full year 2017 is as set forth below:

　 2017 2016 Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues (US$mln) $192.7 $179.3 7.5%
Gross Profit (US$mln) $3.6 $19.3 -81.3%
Gross Margin 1.9% 10.8% -
Net Loss (US$mln) ($22.7) ($14.2) 60.4%
% of Net revenues -11.8% -7.9% -


Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for under the equity method of accounting, as Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's loss for $11.3 million for the full year 2017. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after tax loss of the JV Company was $11.6 million for the full year 2017.

Full Year 2017 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM (U.S. Eastern Time) on March 16, 2017 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on March 16, 2017). Mr. Hu Xiaoming, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Mei Bing, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks, followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

A live audio webcast of the call may also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations website at http://ir.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. 

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. 

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group 
Company Contact: 

Ms. Kewa Luo 
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. 
Phone: 1-212-551-3610 
Email: [email protected]

__________________________
1Non-GAAP financial measure I, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the R&D expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
2Non-GAAP financial measures II, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives and the effects of the stock award expense. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
3Non-GAAP financial measures III, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives, the effects of the stock award expense and the effects of the R&D expenses.We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.


- Tables Below -


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

December 31,
 2017

 

 

December 31,
 2016

 

             

Current assets

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

4,891,808

    

$

12,235,921

  

Restricted cash

  

11,218,688

   

12,957,377

 

Short term investment

    

-

      

4,463,097

  

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $133,930 and $0 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)

  

34,397,858

   

32,394,613

 

Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $620,919 and $415,797 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)

    

15,979,794

      

11,914,110

  

Notes receivable from JV Company and related party

  

1,137,289

   

400,239

 

Other receivables

    

2,650,668

      

66,064

  

Prepayments and prepaid expense

  

6,536,839

   

4,317,855

 

Due from employees

    

7,070

      

4,863

  

Advances to suppliers

  

14,908,385

   

38,250,818

 

Amount due from JV Company, net

    

146,422,440

      

136,536,159

  

Amount due from related party

  

162,048

   

10,484,816

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

    

238,312,887

      

264,025,932

  
         

LONG-TERM ASSETS

                

Property, Plant and equipment, net

  

12,000,971

   

15,194,442

 

Land use rights, net

    

12,666,047

      

11,775,720

  

Construction in progress

  

53,083,925

   

27,054,181

 

Deferred taxes assets

    

4,383,425

      

-

  

Long Term Investment

  

1,460,034

   

1,367,723

 

Investment in JV Company

    

70,681,013

      

77,453,014

  

Goodwill

  

322,591

   

322,591

 

Intangible assets

    

331,116

      

413,211

  

Advances to suppliers

  

21,592,918

   

33,819,419

 

Other long-term assets

    

7,590,734

      

8,271,952

  

Amount due from JV Company, net

  

15,907,183

   

-

 

TOTAL Long-Term Assets

    

200,019,957

      

175,672,253

  
         

TOTAL ASSETS

  

$

438,332,844

    

$

439,698,185

  
         

CURRENT LIABILITIES

                

Accounts payables

 

$

111,595,540

  

$

115,870,051

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

    

6,556,209

      

4,835,952

  

Short-term loans

  

33,042,864

   

34,265,065

 

Customer deposits

    

205,544

      

41,671

  

Notes payable

  

28,075,945

   

14,797,325

 

Income tax payable

    

2,902,699

      

1,364,235

  

Due to employees

  

35,041

   

21,214

 

Deferred taxes liabilities

    

-

      

118,643

  

Deferred income

  

2,191,143

   

6,363,751

 

Total Current Liabilities

    

184,604,985

      

177,677,907

  
         

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

                

Long term bank loans

  

30,737,547

   

28,794,172

 

Deferred taxes liabilities

    

-

      

878,639

  

Total Long-Term Liabilities

  

30,737,547

   

29,672,811

 
                 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

  

215,342,532

   

207,350,718

 
                 

STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

        

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,036,538 and 47,699,638 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively

    

48,037

      

47,700

  

Additional paid-in capital

  

233,055,348

   

227,911,477

 

Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,219,808 at December 31,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)

    

(3,802,310

)

    

24,545,163

  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

  

(6,310,763

)

  

(20,156,873

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

    

222,990,312

      

232,347,467

  
         

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

  

$

438,332,844

    

$

439,698,185

  



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2017

 

 

December 31, 2016

 

 

December 31, 2015

 

                   

REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET

  

$

9,853,410

    

$

47,870,589

    

$

6,790,032

  

REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET

  

92,952,211

   

81,621,424

   

194,279,141

 
                         

REVENUES, NET

 

 

102,805,621

 

 

 

129,492,013

 

 

 

201,069,173

 

                         

COST OF GOODS SOLD

  

(88,461,432

)

  

(111,770,197

)

  

(172,649,955

)

                         

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

14,344,189

 

 

 

17,721,816

 

 

 

28,419,218

 

                         

OPERATING EXPENSES:

            

Research and development

    

(27,628,085

)

    

(26,504,650

)

    

(3,482,511

)

Selling and marketing

  

(1,465,007

)

  

(1,567,707

)

  

(633,863

)

General and administrative

    

(11,333,336

)

    

(20,665,709

)

    

(28,255,267

)

Total Operating Expenses

  

(40,426,428

)

  

(48,738,066

)

  

(32,371,641

)

                         

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(26,082,239

)

 

 

(31,016,250

)

 

 

(3,952,423

)

                         

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

            

Interest income

    

2,269,844

      

2,961,153

      

3,138,717

  

Interest expense

  

(2,280,286

)

  

(1,831,667

)

  

(2,214,635

)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

    

-

      

3,823,590

      

8,519,295

  

Government grants

  

5,913,554

   

25,913,540

   

1,645,032

 

Share of (loss) income after tax of JV

    

(11,555,302

)

    

(7,307,510

)

    

11,841,855

  

Other income, net

  

123,925

   

1,627,933

   

1,814,882

 

Total other (expense) income, net

    

(5,528,265

)

    

25,187,039

      

24,745,146

  
             

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

    

(31,610,504

)

    

(5,829,211

)

    

20,792,723

  
             

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)

    

3,263,030

      

(681,546

)

    

(6,127,228

)

             

NET(LOSS) INCOME

 

 

(28,347,474

)

 

 

(6,510,757

)

 

 

14,665,495

 

             

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

                        

Foreign currency translation

  

13,846,110

   

(15,415,223

)

  

(9,631,753

)

                         

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 

$

(14,501,364

)

 

$

(21,925,980

)

 

$

5,033,742

 
                         

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC

  

47,943,830

   

47,447,665

   

46,744,718

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED

    

47,943,830

      

47,447,665

      

46,925,554

  
             

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

  

$

(0.59

)

  

$

(0.14

)

  

$

0.31

  

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

 

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.31

 



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
 2017

 

 

December 31,
 2016

 

 

December 31,
 2015

 

                   

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

                  

Net (loss) income

  

$

(28,347,474

)

  

$

(6,510,757

)

  

$

14,665,495

  

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

            

Depreciation and amortization

    

4,777,992

      

4,863,277

      

5,788,780

  

Assets Impairments

  

170,506

   

(40,142

)

  

194,366

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

    

128,972

      

-

      

-

  

Deferred taxes

  

(5,448,015

)

  

3,651,362

   

1,446,345

 

Change in fair value of financial instruments

    

-

      

(3,823,590

)

    

(8,519,295

)

Share of loss after tax of JV Company

  

11,555,302

   

7,307,510

   

(11,841,855

)

Reserve for fixed assets

    

451,503

      

-

      

-

  

Stock Compensation cost

  

5,191,307

   

14,913,212

   

22,306,987

 
                         

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:

            

(Increase) Decrease In:

                        

Accounts receivable

  

(5,821,522

)

  

(40,962,889

)

  

(16,240,270

)

Notes receivable

    

-

      

1,383,605

      

1,708,223

  

Notes receivable from JV Company and related party

  

8,068,968

   

-

   

-

 

Inventories

    

(3,311,357

)

    

4,952,792

      

(3,497,460

)

Other receivables and other assets

  

(1,243,552

)

  

(43,650,395

)

  

(193,954

)

Due from employee

    

10,127

      

41,529

      

(7,596

)

Advances to supplier and Prepayments and prepaid expenses

  

23,107,334

   

(9,209,955

)

  

6,664,779

 

Advances to suppliers-Long term

    

(5,941,692

)

    

-

      

-

  

Amount due from JV Company

  

(53,622,842

)

  

(111,996,250

)

  

(127,667,063

)

Amount due from JV Company-Long term

    

(15,907,183

)

    

-

      

-

  

Due from related party

  

10,622,123

   

28,715,113

   

(42,249,905

)

                         

Increase (Decrease) In:

            

Accounts payable

    

66,784,385

      

112,150,789

      

164,704,112

  

Other payables and accrued liabilities

  

1,914,293

   

(3,790,859

)

  

5,300,095

 

Notes payable

    

(13,297,993

)

    

(8,480,858

)

    

(15,398,471

)

Customer deposits

  

155,100

   

(48,312

)

  

(2,496,382

)

Income Tax payable

    

1,221,012

      

1,008,274

      

(1,039,187

)

Deferred income

  

(4,431,765

)

  

-

     

Net cash used in operating activities

  

$

(3,214,471

)

  

$

(49,526,543

)

  

$

(6,372,256

)

             

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

                        

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

  

(760,253

)

  

(275,801

)

  

(827,059

)

(Purchases)/Disposal of land use rights and other intangible assets

    

(416,361

)

    

(3,388

)

    

1,589,165

  

(Purchases)/Disposal of construction in progress

  

(702,719

)

  

(6,001,664

)

  

1,128,443

 

Issuance of notes receivable

    

-

      

-

      

(9,411,720

)

Repayment of notes receivable

  

-

   

10,335,807

   

6,410,154

 

Long Term Investment

    

-

      

-

      

(1,522,411

)

Short Term Investment

  

4,587,971

   

(3,088,327

)

  

(1,679,051

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

  

$

2,708,638

    

$

966,627

    

$

(4,312,479

)

             

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

                        

 Restricted cash

  

2,516,481

   

2,257,268

   

(4,006,346

)

 Proceeds from short-term bank loans

    

32,263,794

      

65,912,237

      

50,640,214

  

 Repayments of short-term bank loans

  

(35,667,772

)

  

(35,815,325

)

  

(47,595,391

)

 Proceeds from notes payable

    

22,270,028

      

12,038,765

      

-

  

 Repayment of notes payable

  

(28,680,591

)

  

-

   

-

 

 Warrant exercise

    

-

      

434,666

      

-

  

 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

$

(7,298,060

)

 

$

44,827,611

  

$

(961,523

)

                         

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

  

(7,803,893

)

  

(3,732,305

)

  

(11,646,257

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

    

459,780

      

(770,333

)

    

2,005,356

  

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

  

12,235,921

   

16,738,559

   

26,379,460

 
                         

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

  

4,891,808

   

12,235,921

   

16,738,559

 
                         

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

            

Income taxes paid

    

1,448,523

      

2,598,846

      

2,496,654

  

Interest paid

  

1,625,240

   

1,671,372

   

2,188,223

 
                         

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:

            

Construction in progress transferred back to prepayments

    

-

      

35,035,762

      

-

  

Advances to suppliers-long term transferred to Construction in progress

  

18,848,586

   

-

   

-

 

Purchase of construction in progress by accounts payable

    

3,756,605

      

4,191,246

      

-

  

Advances to suppliers-long term adjusted for other payable

  

1,065,100

   

-

   

-

 

Settlement of due from JV Company and related parties with notes receivable

    

53,565,297

      

43,707,157

      

99,147,703

  

Settlement of accounts receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties

  

5,868,902

   

15,052,339

   

23,292,896

 

Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle accounts payable

    

5,868,902

      

14,509,390

      

22,748,033

  

Assignment of notes receivable from JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle accounts payable

  

44,812,574

   

44,846,561

   

96,359,704

 

Settlement of accounts payable with notes payables

    

31,533,939

      

8,146,783

      

13,781,830

  

Deferred tax change to other comprehensive income

  

78,967

   

-

   

-

 


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP I
12:05pKandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results
NE
12:01pKANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results
AQ
03/13Kandi Technologies Announces It Will Report Full Year 2017 Financial Results ..
NE
03/13KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Announces It Will Report Full Year 2017 Financial Results a..
AQ
02/15KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Hainan Representatives of the National People's Congress To..
AQ
02/14KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Hainan Representatives of the National People`s Congress To..
AQ
02/13Hainan Representatives of the National People's Congress Tour Kandi's Hainan ..
NE
02/13Hainan Representatives of the National People's Congress Tour Kandi’s H..
GL
02/13KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Hainan Representatives of the National People's Congress To..
AQ
01/09KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASD : KNDI) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01EV Company News For The Month Of February 2018 
02/28GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS : China's Rising Star 
01/31EV Company News For The Month Of January 2018 
2017EV Company News For The Month Of December 2017 
2017CONSUMERS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 15 pm 
Chart KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP I
Duration : Period :
Kandi Technologies Group I Technical Analysis Chart | KNDI | US4837091010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bing Mei Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jerry B. Lewin Independent Director
Jing Song Qian Director
Henry Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC-24.26%0
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.05%213 491
VOLKSWAGEN-5.86%98 380
DAIMLER-4.66%89 645
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION15.07%68 220
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.06%67 959
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.