Kansas City Southern : KCS’ Brian Hancock to Address Two Conferences in February 2018

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Brian D. Hancock, will address two conferences in February 2018. Interested investors not attending these conferences may listen to the presentations via a simultaneous webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Mr. Hancock will address the Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference on February 21, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time and the Barclays 2018 Industrial Select Conference on February 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama.

