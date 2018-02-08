Kansas City Southern : KCS’ Brian Hancock to Address Two Conferences in February 2018

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and
Chief Marketing Officer, Brian D. Hancock, will address two conferences
in February 2018. Interested investors not attending these conferences
may listen to the presentations via a simultaneous webcast on KCS’
website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com.
A link to the replay will be available following the event.
Mr. Hancock will address the Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference on
February 21, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time and the Barclays 2018
Industrial Select Conference on February 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. eastern
time.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:
KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments
in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas
City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central
U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico,
S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port
cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent
interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean
freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North
American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of
a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the
U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com
