KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (KSU)
02/08 10:02:05 pm
103.53 USD   -3.33%
KANSAS CITY SOU : KCS' Brian Hancock to Address Two Conference..
Kansas City Southern : KCS' Brian Hancock to Address Two Conferences in February 2018

02/08/2018 | 11:01pm CET

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Brian D. Hancock, will address two conferences in February 2018. Interested investors not attending these conferences may listen to the presentations via a simultaneous webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Mr. Hancock will address the Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference on February 21, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time and the Barclays 2018 Industrial Select Conference on February 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 770 M
EBIT 2018 996 M
Net income 2018 630 M
Debt 2018 2 537 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 17,07
P/E ratio 2019 14,95
EV / Sales 2018 4,90x
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 11 037 M
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | KSU | US4851703029 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Naatz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Operations Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN2.00%11 037
UNION PACIFIC-2.20%101 513
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.23%56 739
CSX-2.16%47 341
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-1.28%40 828
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-3.38%25 477
