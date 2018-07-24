Kapsch TrafficCom: Verschiebungen bei Projekten führen im Q1 2018/19 zu Umsatz und Ergebnis unter den Erwartungen, Ausblick angepasst. Auftragslage unverändert positiv.

Vienna, July 24, 2018 - Based on preliminary data, Kapsch TrafficCom announces that revenues and operating result (EBIT) of the first quarter 2018/19 are expected below plan. Revenues of about EUR 158 million and EBIT of about EUR 7 million are expected.
Based on these lower than expected values, the company lowers the outlook for the current fiscal year 2018/19. Revenues and EBIT should reach previous year's levels (revenues: EUR 693 million, EBIT: EUR 50 million). Initially a growth of 10% was forecasted for both figures.
The main reason for the weaker results of the first quarter 2018/19 are deferments in certain existing projects. As a consequence, revenues and earnings for these projects budgeted in the current fiscal year could be deferred into the next fiscal year. The general order situation of the company remains positive.
The results of Kapsch TrafficCom for the first quarter 2018/19 will be published on August 23, 2018.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.
Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.
