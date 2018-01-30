Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.    KS

KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP. (KS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:15pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 29, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (“KapStone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by WestRock Company (“WestRock”) (NYSE: WRK) in a transaction valued at approximately $4.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of KapStone will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of KapStone common stock.

If you own common stock of KapStone and purchased any shares before January 29, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
09:15p KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Inv..
08:13p Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whethe..
05:36p WESTROCK : KapStone to merge with nation's second-largest packaging company
02:55p KAPSTONE PAPER & PACKAGING CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ch..
11:35a WESTROCK : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire KapStone for $35 per Share
08:56a WESTROCK : Packaging maker WestRock signs deal to buy Illinois' KapStone for $4...
01/29 KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : Jumps on TAkeover by WestRock
01/29 MONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Computer Peripherals, Paper & Forest Products
01/29 Packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival KapStone
01/29 BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : is Investigating the Board of Directors of KapSton..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/29 WESTROCK : Consolidator Buys Another Consolidator
01/29 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/29/2018)
01/29 CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (1/29/2018)
01/29 Containerboard sector shakeup
01/29 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/29/2018)
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 281 M
EBIT 2017 215 M
Net income 2017 95,0 M
Debt 2017 1 439 M
Yield 2017 1,15%
P/E ratio 2017 35,97
P/E ratio 2018 17,78
EV / Sales 2017 1,46x
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
Capitalization 3 365 M
Chart KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
Duration : Period :
KapStone Paper and Packagi Technical Analysis Chart | KS | US48562P1030 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Kaplan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Warren Stone Executive Chairman
Andrea K. Tarbox Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jonathan R. Furer Independent Director
John M. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP.52.97%3 365
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY11.75%26 873
WESTROCK11.17%17 427
MONDI-0.88%13 125
MONDI LIMITED2.11%13 125
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA4.50%11 885
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.