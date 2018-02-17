Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.    KS

KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP. (KS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. : ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Annoucnes An Investigation Of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation - KS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:16am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation ("KapStone" or the "Company") (NYSE: KS) relating to the merger of the Company to WestRock Company ("WestRock") (WRK). As a result of the merger, KapStone will receive $35.00 in cash or 0.4981 shares of WestRock in exchange for each share of KapStone.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/investigations/m-a/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether KapStone and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's by 1) failing to conduct a fair process and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in KapStone and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE: Monteverde & Associates PC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
12:16aKAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP. : ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Annoucn..
AC
02/09KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : Tax law helps triple KapStone profits
AQ
02/08KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP. : KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation to..
AC
02/08KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
02/07KAPSTONE PAPER & PACKAGING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/07KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
PR
02/07KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of..
AC
02/07KAPSTONE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
02/07KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : County grants tax break to KapStone Paper and Pac..
AQ
02/03KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING : The past week in the Charleston-area economy
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/1215 Stocks That Are Bucking The Trend 
02/12PRO+ WEEKLY DIGEST : Focusing On Stocks To Buy On A Pullback 
02/09It's Like 2008 Again - Cramer's Mad Money (2/8/18) 
02/08Deutsche Bank to the sidelines on KapStone Paper and Packaging 
02/07KapStone beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 385 M
EBIT 2018 297 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 1 281 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 16,72
P/E ratio 2019 13,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 3 340 M
Chart KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
Duration : Period :
KapStone Paper and Packagi Technical Analysis Chart | KS | US48562P1030 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Kaplan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Warren Stone Executive Chairman
Andrea K. Tarbox Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jonathan R. Furer Independent Director
John M. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP.51.96%3 340
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.76%24 106
WESTROCK1.72%16 380
MONDI-4.69%12 541
MONDI LIMITED-4.91%12 541
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.78%10 944
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.