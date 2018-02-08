Karelian Diamond Resources : Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

7 February 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR), announces that it was informed today that Richard Taberner is now interested in 1,170,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 5.00 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

