KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/07
5.875 GBp   -2.08%
Karelian Diamond Resources : Holding in Company

02/08/2018 | 04:50am EST

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

7 February 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR), announces that it was informed today that Richard Taberner is now interested in 1,170,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 5.00 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)

Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited

Don Hall, Hall Communications

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Tel: +353-1-661-8958

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Tel: +44-20-7382-8300

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Karelian Diamond Resources plc published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:49:06 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Maureen Theresa Anne Jones Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Thomas Walter L. Conroy Executive Chairman
Séamus Phillip FitzPatrick Deputy Chairman
Louis Joseph Maguire Non-Executive Director
Sorca C. Conroy Non-Executive Director
