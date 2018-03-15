Log in
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC (KPTI)
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 11:37am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22020

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 0,08 M
EBIT 2017 -120 M
Net income 2017 -121 M
Finance 2017 181 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 7 598x
Capi. / Sales 2018 42,7x
Capitalization 803 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Kauffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Shacham President & Chief Scientific Officer
Michael F. Falvey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kenneth E. Weg Independent Director
Barry E. Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC77.19%803
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%36 288
GENMAB21.96%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC25.41%11 164
