Kasen International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (0496)
Kasen International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

07/30/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 卡森國際控股有限公司

(An exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 496)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kasen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 9 August 2018, for the purpose of considering and approving, inter alia, the declaration and payment of special dividend (the "Special Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company. The Company will make a further announcement after the Board meeting to set out the details of the Special Dividend, if approved by the Board.

As the proposed Special Dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the Board meeting, and the other conditions for its declaration and payment may or may not be fulfilled, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Kasen International Holdings Limited

Zhu Zhangjin

Chairman

PRC, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Zhangjin, Ms. Zhou Xiaohong and Ms. Shen Jianhong, the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Du Haibo, Mr. Zhang Yuchuan and Mr. Zhou Lingqiang.

Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/kasen/index.htm

Disclaimer

Kasen International Holdings Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 09:56:00 UTC
Technical analysis trends KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhang Jin Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Weijun Peng Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hong Zhou Executive Director & VP-Internal Auditing
Ling Qiang Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Chuan Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED161.07%0
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD11.90%4 149
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%4 135
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%3 062
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC-23.46%2 641
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%2 001
