Kasen International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 卡森國際控股有限公司

(An exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 496)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kasen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 9 August 2018, for the purpose of considering and approving, inter alia, the declaration and payment of special dividend (the "Special Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company. The Company will make a further announcement after the Board meeting to set out the details of the Special Dividend, if approved by the Board.

As the proposed Special Dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the Board meeting, and the other conditions for its declaration and payment may or may not be fulfilled, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

PRC, 30 July 2018

