Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kaufman & Broad    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD (KOF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

08/03/2018: DIVIDEND OF 2.10 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:37am CEST

Press Release

PARIS, 8th of March 2018

DIVIDEND OF €2.10 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad held on the March the 7th 2018 and chaired by Nordine Hachemi, approved the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 November 2017 and the payment of a dividend of €2.10 per share to the shareholder's general meeting to be held on 3 May at 9 am, at the hotel Hilton Paris La Défense, 2 place de La Défense, 92053 Paris La Defense.

It will be proposed to this general meeting of shareholders to grant an option to the shareholders of Kaufman & Broad between (i) a payment of the whole dividend in cash, (ii) a payment of the whole dividend in new shares or (iii) a payment of one half of the dividend in cash (i.e. 1.05 euro per share) and the other half in new shares (i.e. 1.05 euro per share). The shareholders will be entitled to only one of the above options.

The exercise period of the option will begin on 9 May 2018, which is the ex-dividend date, and will end on 22 May 2018 inclusive. The dividend will be paid on 30 May 2018.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 26 March 2018 and the draft resolutions will be posted on the Company's website the latest on 12 April 2018.

This release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr website

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 [email protected]

Media Relations:

Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77/ k&[email protected]

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / [email protected]

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French Property Development & Construction companies due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.17.0286 on March 31, 2017. It is available on the AMF(www.amf-france.org)and Kaufman & Broad(www.kaufmanbroad.fr)websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and prospects, as well as of the related risks factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The materialization of one or several of these risks may have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

1/1

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAUFMAN & BROAD
04:37a08/03/2018 : Dividend of 2.10 per share to be proposed to the general meeting o..
PU
07/3107/31/2018 : Notice of availability of Interim Financial Report
PU
07/31KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Notice of availability of the 2018 interim financial report
GL
07/12KAUFMAN & BROAD : Half-year results
CO
07/11KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Results for the 1st Half of 2018
GL
07/06KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/2405.24.2018 : Result of the option to receive in shares the dividend payment for ..
PU
05/24KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Result of the option to receive in shares the dividend paym..
GL
05/09KAUFMAN & BROAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/0705.07.2018 : Description of the share repurchase program
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 565 M
EBIT 2018 136 M
Net income 2018 68,7 M
Debt 2018 27,4 M
Yield 2018 5,63%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 12,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Lombard Director
Frédéric P. Stévenin Director
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD11.03%1 124
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.98%24 203
LENNAR CORPORATION-17.96%16 751
D.R. HORTON-14.43%16 475
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-8.61%11 728
PERSIMMON-9.35%10 074
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.