08/03/2018: DIVIDEND OF 2.10 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

PARIS, 8th of March 2018

DIVIDEND OF €2.10 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad held on the March the 7th 2018 and chaired by Nordine Hachemi, approved the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 November 2017 and the payment of a dividend of €2.10 per share to the shareholder's general meeting to be held on 3 May at 9 am, at the hotel Hilton Paris La Défense, 2 place de La Défense, 92053 Paris La Defense.

It will be proposed to this general meeting of shareholders to grant an option to the shareholders of Kaufman & Broad between (i) a payment of the whole dividend in cash, (ii) a payment of the whole dividend in new shares or (iii) a payment of one half of the dividend in cash (i.e. 1.05 euro per share) and the other half in new shares (i.e. 1.05 euro per share). The shareholders will be entitled to only one of the above options.

The exercise period of the option will begin on 9 May 2018, which is the ex-dividend date, and will end on 22 May 2018 inclusive. The dividend will be paid on 30 May 2018.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 26 March 2018 and the draft resolutions will be posted on the Company's website the latest on 12 April 2018.

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 [email protected]

Media Relations:

Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77/ k&[email protected]

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / [email protected]

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French Property Development & Construction companies due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

