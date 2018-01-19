Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Delivery of ‘Corona’ Series Coal Carrier “CORONA WISDOM”

January 19, 2018

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called 'K' Line) is proud to announce the delivery of 'CORONA WISDOM,' an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Shin Kasado Dockyard Co.,Ltd. of Imabari Shipbuilding Group Japan on 19h Jan, 2018.

CORONA WISDOM is same type as K' Line's specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the 'Corona-series'. The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of domestic Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA WISDOM is equipped with latest energy saving and ecological technology such as WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) which promotes her propeller efficiency and ballast water management system which saves marine ecosystems

With this new latest deployment, the Corona-series now consists of 19 carriers. 'K' Line takes pride that its Corona-series has been so favorably evaluated for always ensuring customers steady and reliable thermal coal transport service with maximum safety.

Vessel's Specifications

LOA 229.98 M Deadweight Tons 88,899 MT

Beam 38.00 M Gross Tons 49,713 T

Depth 19.90 M Net Tons 28,511 T

Full Draft 13.904 M Hold/Hatch 5/5

