Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Delivery of 'Corona' Series Coal Carrier "CORONA WISDOM"

01/19/2018 | 06:05am CET

January 19, 2018

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called 'K' Line) is proud to announce the delivery of 'CORONA WISDOM,' an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Shin Kasado Dockyard Co.,Ltd. of Imabari Shipbuilding Group Japan on 19h Jan, 2018.

CORONA WISDOM is same type as K' Line's specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the 'Corona-series'. The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of domestic Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA WISDOM is equipped with latest energy saving and ecological technology such as WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) which promotes her propeller efficiency and ballast water management system which saves marine ecosystems

With this new latest deployment, the Corona-series now consists of 19 carriers. 'K' Line takes pride that its Corona-series has been so favorably evaluated for always ensuring customers steady and reliable thermal coal transport service with maximum safety.

Vessel's Specifications 　 　
LOA 229.98 M Deadweight Tons 88,899 MT
Beam 38.00 M Gross Tons 49,713 T
Depth 19.90 M Net Tons 28,511 T
Full Draft 13.904 M Hold/Hatch 5/5

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:04:02 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 144 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 7 994 M
Debt 2018 330 B
Yield 2018 0,13%
P/E ratio 2018 36,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 280 B
Chart KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9107 | JP3223800008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 337  JPY
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eizo Murakami President, CEO & Representative Director
Jiro Asakura Chairman
Tsuyoshi Yamauchi Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Shuzo Kawano Chief Information Officer
Toshiyuki Suzuki Representative Director & Head-Port Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.1.31%2 543
AP MOLLER-MAERSK2.21%37 488
BOLLORÉ2.03%16 569
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.18%9 277
HAPAG-LLOYD AG3.10%7 506
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-1.85%5 920
