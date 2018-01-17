Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Name Change of Two “K” Line Group Ship Management Subsidiaries

January 17, 2018

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

As of April 1, 2018, Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Ship Management Co., Ltd., both of which are 'K' Line Group ship management subsidiaries, will change their names to 'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd., respectively. Utilizing the many years of extensive expertise of these two ship management companies in their respective fields, the entire 'K' Line Group is committed to continuously provide even higher quality and more reliable and safer ocean transport services.



Outline of the company

Company name

Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd. Company name (new)

'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd. Address of head office

2-3, Kaigan-Dori 2 Chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe 650-0024, Japan President

Shunichi Arisaka Offices 3 domestic and 8 overseas offices in 7 countries Types of managing vessel

Car carriers, Dry bulk carriers Capital 400 million Japanese Yen Share holder

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%