Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Name Change of Two “K” Line Group Ship Management Subsidiaries

01/17/2018 | 06:09am CET

January 17, 2018

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

As of April 1, 2018, Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Ship Management Co., Ltd., both of which are 'K' Line Group ship management subsidiaries, will change their names to 'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd., respectively. Utilizing the many years of extensive expertise of these two ship management companies in their respective fields, the entire 'K' Line Group is committed to continuously provide even higher quality and more reliable and safer ocean transport services.

Outline of the company

Company name

Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd.

Company name (new)

'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd.

Address of head office

2-3, Kaigan-Dori 2 Chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe 650-0024, Japan

President

Shunichi Arisaka

Offices

3 domestic and 8 overseas offices in 7 countries

Types of managing vessel

Car carriers, Dry bulk carriers

Capital

400 million Japanese Yen

Share holder

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%

Company name

'K' Line Ship Management Co., Ltd.

Company name (new)

'K' Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd.

Address of head office

1-1, Uchisaiwaicho 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011, Japan

President

Toshikazu Saito

Offices

1 domestic and 5 overseas offices in 4 countries

Types of managing vessel

Tankers, LPG carriers, LNG carriers
(※ Containerships and Chemical Tankers are managed by Singapore subsidiary.)

Capital

75 million Japanese Yen

Share holder

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 05:09:01 UTC.

