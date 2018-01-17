Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Name Change of Two “K” Line Group Ship Management Subsidiaries
01/17/2018 | 06:09am CET
January17,2018
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
As of April 1, 2018, Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Ship Management Co., Ltd., both of which are 'K' Line Group ship management subsidiaries, will change their names to 'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd. and 'K' Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd., respectively. Utilizing the many years of extensive expertise of these two ship management companies in their respective fields, the entire 'K' Line Group is committed to continuously provide even higher quality and more reliable and safer ocean transport services.
Outline of the company
Company name
Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd.
Company name (new)
'K' Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Address of head office
2-3, Kaigan-Dori 2 Chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe 650-0024, Japan
President
Shunichi Arisaka
Offices
3 domestic and 8 overseas offices in 7 countries
Types of managing vessel
Car carriers, Dry bulk carriers
Capital
400 million Japanese Yen
Share holder
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%
Company name
'K' Line Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Company name (new)
'K' Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Address of head office
1-1, Uchisaiwaicho 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011, Japan
President
Toshikazu Saito
Offices
1 domestic and 5 overseas offices in 4 countries
Types of managing vessel
Tankers, LPG carriers, LNG carriers
(※ Containerships and Chemical Tankers are managed by Singapore subsidiary.)
Capital
75 million Japanese Yen
Share holder
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%
