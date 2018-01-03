Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2017

HOUSTON, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:KED) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s net assets were $194 million, and its net asset value per share was $18.01. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 465% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 328%.





Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Statement of Assets and Liabilities December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (in millions) Per Share Investments $ 298.5 $ 27.70 Cash and cash equivalents 3.4 0.32 Accrued income 0.1 0.01 Other assets 0.5 0.05 Total assets 302.5 28.08 Term loan 60.0 5.57 Unamortized term loan issuance costs (0.3 ) (0.03 ) Preferred stock 25.0 2.32 Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs (0.1 ) (0.01 ) Total leverage 84.6 7.85 Other liabilities 0.8 0.08 Current income tax liability 5.4 0.50 Deferred income tax liability 17.7 1.64 Total liabilities 23.9 2.22 Net assets $ 194.0 $ 18.01 The Company had 10,777,174 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017.

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (83%), Midstream Company (15%) and Shipping MLP (2%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at December 31, 2017 were:

Units / Shares

(in thousands) Amount

(in millions) Percent of

Long-Term

Investments 1. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 1,898 $34.0

11.4% 2. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP) 982 26.0 8.7% 3. Western Gas Partners, LP (Midstream MLP) 505 24.3 8.1% 4. Williams Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP) 581 22.5 7.6% 5. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company) 410 21.9 7.3% 6. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company) 367 17.7 6.0% 7. MPLX LP (Midstream MLP) 383 13.6 4.5% 8. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (Midstream MLP) 266 12.2 4.1% 9. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 213 10.6 3.5% 10. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 415 9.1 3.1%

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through equity and debt investments. The Company will seek to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets together with the proceeds of any borrowings (its "total assets") in securities of companies that derive the majority of their revenue from activities in the energy industry, including: (a) Midstream Energy Companies, which are businesses that operate assets used to gather, transport, process, treat, terminal and store natural gas, natural gas liquids, propane, crude oil or refined petroleum products; (b) Upstream Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in the exploration, extraction and production of natural resources, including natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, from onshore and offshore geological reservoirs; and (c) Other Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in owning, leasing, managing, producing, processing and sale of coal and coal reserves; the marine transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, as well as other energy-related natural resources using tank vessels and bulk carriers; and refining, marketing and distributing refined energy products, such as motor gasoline and propane to retail customers and industrial end-users.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; commodity pricing risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; non-diversification risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

