Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co.    KED

KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO. (KED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kayne Anderson Energy Development : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 03:47am CEST

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018

Houston, TX - August 1, 2018 - Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (the "Company") (NYSE: KED) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") as of July 31, 2018.

As of July 31, 2018, the Company's net assets were $198 million, and its net asset value per share was $18.33. As of July 31, 2018, the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 460% and the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 328%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

July 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

(in millions)Per ShareInvestments

$

305.8 $ 28.29

Cash and cash equivalents Aeccerueadbiencomseecu t es so d Income tax receivable

0.6 0.05

2.2 0.20

0.6 0.06

Other assets

0.2 0.03

Total assets

309.4 28.63

Term loan and revolving credit facility Unamortized term loan issuance costs Preferred stock

62.0 5.74

(0.2) (0.03)

25.0 2.32

Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs

(0.1) (0.01)

Total leverage

86.7

8.02

Payable for securities purchased Other liabilities

0.1 0.01

1.3 0.12

Deferred income tax liability

23.2 2.15

Total liabilities

24.6 2.28

Net assets

$

198.1 $ 18.33

The Company had 10,808,425 common shares outstanding as of July 31, 2018.

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (76%), Midstream Company (22%) and Shipping MLP (2%).

The Company's ten largest holdings by issuer at July 31, 2018 were:

Units / Shares (in thousands)Amount (in millions)

Percent of Long-Term Investments

  • 1. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)*

    1,898

    $39.8 13.0%

  • 2. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)

    402

    28.3 9.3%

  • 3. Williams Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)**

    581

    26.2 8.6%

  • 4. Western Gas Partners, LP (Midstream MLP)

    512

    26.2 8.6%

  • 5. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)

    885

    25.7 8.4%

  • 6. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)

    417

    21.3 7.0%

  • 7. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)***

    514

    17.0 5.6%

  • 8. MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)

    438

    15.9 5.2%

  • 9. Tallgrass Energy, LP (Midstream Company)

    611

    14.2 4.7%

  • 10. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream MLP)

415

10.2 3.3%

_____________

* On August 1, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ("ETE") and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ("ETP") announced an agreement providing for the merger of ETP with ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. As of July 31, 2018, the Company held 41 ETE common units ($0.8 million).

** On May 17, 2018, The Williams Companies, Inc.("WMB") and Williams Partners L.P. ("WPZ") announced an agreement under which WMB will acquire all WPZ common units in a stock-for-unit merger. As of July 31, 2018, the Company did not own any WMB shares.

*** Includes 271 common units ($9.4 million) and 243 Class C units ($7.6 million).

###

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through equity and debt investments. The Company will seek to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets together with the proceeds of any borrowings (its "total assets") in securities of companies that derive the majority of their revenue from activities in the energy industry, including: (a) Midstream Energy Companies, which are businesses that operate assets used to gather, transport, process, treat, terminal and store natural gas, natural gas liquids, propane, crude oil or refined petroleum products; (b) Upstream Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in the exploration, extraction and production of natural resources, including natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, from onshore and offshore geological reservoirs; and (c) Other Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in owning, leasing, managing, producing, processing and sale of coal and coal reserves; the marine transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, as well as other energy-related natural resources using tank vessels and bulk carriers; and refining, marketing and distributing refined energy products, such as motor gasoline and propane to retail customers and industrial end-users.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; commodity pricing risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; non-diversification risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC 877-657-3863 http://www.kaynefunds.com/

Disclaimer

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 01:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVE
03:47aKAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information..
PU
07/31Kayne Anderson Announces Stockholder Approval of the Merger of Kayne Anderson..
GL
07/31Kayne Anderson Announces Stockholder Approval of the Merger of Kayne Anderson..
GL
07/31KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT : KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/..
AQ
07/17Kayne Anderson Announces Adjournment of Special Meetings of Stockholders of K..
GL
07/06KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/03Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
GL
06/29KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO : Announces Distribution of $0.40 per Share..
AQ
06/28Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Announces Distribution of $0.40 per..
GL
06/28Kayne Anderson Announces Adjournment of Special Meetings of Stockholders of K..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05WEEKLY REVIEW : Master Limited Partnership CEFs 
06/28Kayne Anderson Energy Development declares $0.40 dividend 
06/19DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 3 : 3 Reasons You Should Avoid This Dangerous.. 
05/09WEEKLY REVIEW : Master Limited Partnership CEFs 
05/02WEEKLY REVIEW : Master Limited Partnership CEFs 
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Charles Baker President & Director
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
William R. Cordes Independent Director
Barry R. Pearl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO.2.76%187
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.19%7 153
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 278
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.14%3 695
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 097
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.00%1 964
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.