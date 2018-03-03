Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc.    KMF

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 01:00am CET

HOUSTON, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of February 28, 2018. 

As of February 28, 2018, the Fund’s net assets were $296 million and its net asset value per share was $13.42.  As of February 28, 2018, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 460% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 333%.

      
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. 
Statement of Assets and Liabilities 
February 28, 2018 
(Unaudited) 
  (in millions) Per Share 
Investments   421.4    19.12  
Cash and cash equivalents    1.1     0.05  
Deposits    0.2     0.01  
Accrued income    1.3     0.06  
Receivable for securities sold    0.3     0.02  
Other assets    0.7     0.03  
Total assets    425.0     19.29  
      
Term loan    1.0     0.05  
Notes    91.0     4.13  
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (0.4)    (0.02) 
Preferred stock    35.0     1.59  
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (0.2)    (0.01) 
Total leverage    126.4     5.74  
      
Other liabilities    2.9     0.13  
      
Net assets $  295.7  $  13.42  
      
The Fund had 22,034,170 common shares outstanding as of February 28, 2018.          
      

As of February 28, 2018, equity and debt investments were 93% and 7%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments of $421 million.  Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (66%), Midstream MLP (25%), Other Energy (2%), and Debt (7%). 

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at February 28, 2018 were:

        
  Units / Shares
(in thousands)		 Amount
(in millions)		 Percent of
Long-Term
Investments
1.ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)688  $38.8 9.2%
2.Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)714  31.9 7.6%
3.Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream Company)1,392  29.2 6.9%
4.The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)900  25.0 5.9%
5.Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (Midstream Company) 1,872  22.1 5.2%
6.Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)986  18.0 4.3%
7.GasLog Partners LP (Midstream Company)709  16.7 4.0%
8.KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Midstream Company)802  16.0 3.8%
9.MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)439  15.2 3.6%
10.Golar LNG Partners LP (Midstream Company)752  13.9 3.3%
        

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in Midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM E
01:00aKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
02/16KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY TOTAL RETURN F : Announces Proposed Merger of Midstream/En..
AQ
01/03Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Distribution of $0.30 per Shar..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
2017KAYNE ANDERSON : Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
2017KAYNE ANDERSON : Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Distribution of $0.30 Per Share..
BU
2017KAYNE ANDERSON : Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
2017KAYNE ANDERSON : Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal 
02/18My 'Cash Flow Investing' Strategy 
02/15Gauging The Impact Of Rising Interest Rates For MLPs 
02/02MLP Sector Heats Up In 2018 
02/01JANUARY : Closed-End Funds Underperform A Strong Market 
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM E
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson Midstream E Technical Analysis Chart | KMF | US48661E1082 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Charles Baker President
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William R. Cordes Independent Director
Barry R. Pearl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD, INC.-5.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.45%6 684
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 162
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-9.48%3 530
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 678
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.48%2 364
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.