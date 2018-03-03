Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co.    KYN

KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT CO. (KYN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 01:00am CET

HOUSTON, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of February 28, 2018.

As of February 28, 2018, the Company’s net assets were $2.0 billion, and its net asset value per share was $17.56. As of February 28, 2018, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 410% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 295%. 

 
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
February 28, 2018
(Unaudited)
  (in millions) Per Share
Investments $  3,304.2  $  28.70 
Cash and cash equivalents    74.7     0.65 
Deposits    0.3   0.00 
Accrued income    0.4   0.00 
Receivable for securities sold    15.1     0.13 
Other assets    1.6     0.02 
Total assets    3,396.3     29.50 
     
Notes    747.0     6.49 
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (2.6)    (0.02)
Preferred stock    292.0     2.54 
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (2.1)    (0.02)
Total leverage    1,034.3     8.99 
     
Other liabilities    19.5     0.17 
Deferred tax liability    320.3     2.78 
Total liabilities    339.8     2.95 
     
Net assets $  2,022.2  $  17.56 
     
The Company had 115,133,064 common shares outstanding as of February 28, 2018.
     

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (85%), Midstream Company (13%), Shipping MLP (1%) and General Partner MLP (1%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at February 28, 2018 were:

        
  Units / Shares

(in thousands)		 Amount

(in millions)		 Percent of
Long-Term
Investments 
1.Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)18,437 $468.7 14.2% 
2.Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)18,385 334.8 10.1% 
3.Williams Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)7,545 273.4 8.3% 
4.ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)4,698 264.7 8.0% 
5.MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)*7,054 254.7 7.7% 
6.Western Gas Partners, LP (Midstream MLP)3,879 180.6 5.5% 
7.Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Midstream MLP)8,465 178.6 5.4% 
8.Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)3,391 151.9 4.6% 
9.Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)3,332 148.8 4.5% 
10.Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)1,930 120.5 3.6% 
_____________     
* Includes 4,798 common units ($165.7 million) and 2,256 preferred units ($89.0 million).

 

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related partnerships and their affiliates (collectively, “MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTM
01:00aKayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
02/21KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT COMPAN : Enters Into $150 Million Revolving Credit..
AQ
02/17KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT COMPAN : Enters Into $150 Million Revolving Credit..
AQ
02/16Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Enters Into $150 Million Revolving Cred..
GL
01/03Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Announces Impact of Tax Reform on its N..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Announces Distribution of $0.45 per Sha..
GL
2017KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT COMPAN : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
AQ
2017Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
2017Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal 
02/18My 'Cash Flow Investing' Strategy 
02/17RETIREMENT : Bulls Or Bears - No Worries With This 5% Income Strategy 
02/15Gauging The Impact Of Rising Interest Rates For MLPs 
02/11Construct A Crash Resistant Income Portfolio 
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTM
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson MLP Investm Technical Analysis Chart | KYN | US4866061066 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Charles Baker President
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
William H. Shea Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT CO.-8.61%1 980
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.45%6 684
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 162
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-9.48%3 530
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 678
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.48%2 364
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.