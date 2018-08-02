KAZ Minerals : Acquires Baimskaya Copper Project

Infrastructure and state support

The Group's decision to acquire the Baimskaya project coincides with significant planned infrastructure development by the Russian Government in the Far East region of Russia.

Power for the construction phase of the Project is currently being funded and installed by the Russian Government. Financing has been allocated to commence construction of a 220 kV line to connect with existing hydropower facilities close to Magadan, to provide power for the future operation of the mine. Copper concentrate will be shipped to customers from the port of Pevek which is located 700 km to the north of the Project. Access to the site will initially be via a winter road from the Project to Pevek. A permanent road that will connect the Project to Pevek is expected to be built by the Russian Government and air access close to the site will be established by the Group during the construction of the Project. The site benefits from access to fresh water.

The Project is expected to be designated as a Territory of Accelerated Social and Economic Development ('TASED') subject to the extension of the existing Beringovsky TASED, or the creation of a new TASED which would cover the area of the Baimskaya project. If this status is obtained, there would be no tax on profits payable for a period of five years from the year the first profit is recorded, and a reduced tax rate for the following five years.

The amount of the Deferred Equity Consideration payable is conditional, inter alia, on the confirmation of eligibility for TASED tax incentives, state construction of the transport and power links to the Project and the attainment of Commercial Production.

Project budget

A pre-feasibility study has been completed by Fluor and reviewed by the KAZ Minerals project team as part of the due diligence process. KAZ Minerals intends to fund limited expenditure prior to Initial Completion to progress the optimal Project design. In the event that Initial Completion does not occur, including failure to obtain regulatory approvals, there is a mechanism to recover costs from the Vendor within agreed limits. The total capital expenditure budget for the Project is estimated at around $5.5 billion, incurred over the period from 2018-26, and will be further reviewed during the feasibility study.

Financing

The economics of the Project combined with KAZ Minerals' strong execution credentials are expected to be attractive to a range of finance providers. The Group has a successful track record of financing major copper developments. The financing requirements of the Project are expected to be manageable given that (i) the capital expenditure will be spread over an eight-year period from 2018-26; (ii) the existing asset base of the Group is highly cash generative; and (iii) there are options for adjusting the phasing of capital expenditure, if necessary. The Project is expected to attract interest from a range of sources, including Russian, Chinese and international lenders. The Group may explore opportunities for partnering in the Project during the feasibility study.

Consideration structure

Initial Consideration of $675 million, consisting of $436 million in cash and 22,344,944 new KAZ Minerals shares, valued at $239 million4, will be paid to the Vendor (or, in the case of the Initial Consideration Shares, its affiliates) at Initial Completion which is expected to occur in the first half of 2019, upon fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the Transaction. The timing of Initial Completion is dependent on the receipt of approval from anti-monopoly authorities and approval for investment by a foreign company into a strategic asset in Russia.

The Initial Equity Consideration comprises 22,344,944 new KAZ Minerals shares, subject to certain anti-dilution provisions and adjustments for certain dividends and other corporate actions, representing 5.0% of the current issued share capital of KAZ Minerals3, and will be subject to a three-year lock-in agreement from the date of Initial Completion and a Right of First Refusal for KAZ Minerals to repurchase those shares at market value (subject to obtaining the requisite shareholder approvals) thereafter.

The Deferred Consideration structure establishes a strong incentive for the Vendor to assist in delivery of the Project. Deferred Equity Consideration of up to $225 million4 is payable in KAZ Minerals shares at Final Completion if and to the extent that the Project Delivery Conditions are satisfied at the date of Commercial Production. Up to 21,009,973 KAZ Minerals shares, representing 4.7% of the current issued share capital3, may be issued to the Vendor or its affiliates to satisfy the Deferred Equity Consideration, subject to certain anti-dilution provisions and adjustments for certain dividends and other corporate actions. The Project Delivery Conditions relate to state construction of transport and power infrastructure, confirmation of federal tax incentives and demonstration of year-round concentrate shipment from the port of Pevek on agreed terms. If and to the extent that the Project Delivery Conditions are not satisfied at the date of Commercial Production or if Commercial Production is not achieved by the Long Stop Date, Deferred Cash Consideration of up to $225 million will be paid to the Vendor on the Long Stop Date in lieu (in whole or in part) of Deferred Equity Consideration.

Transaction classification

The Transaction is a class 2 transaction under the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority. The legal owner of the Baimskaya licence is LLC GDK Baimskaya, a 100% owned subsidiary of the Vendor, Aristus Holdings Limited. The ultimate beneficial owners of the Vendor are a consortium of individuals, including Roman Abramovich and Alexander Abramov.

The book value of the gross assets which are the subject of the Transaction is $136 million as at 31 December 2017, the latest available consolidated balance sheet for LLC GDK Baimskaya. In the year to 31 December 2017, LLC GDK Baimskaya made a loss before tax of $4 million.

KAZ Minerals' development capability

KAZ Minerals has a proven capability to deliver large scale, low cost, open pit copper mining projects in the CIS region, having successfully developed two such projects in parallel from 2011 to 2017. The Baimskaya project will be managed by the KAZ Minerals projects division, drawing on experience gained from previous projects in Kazakhstan.

As a proven operator in Kazakhstan, KAZ Minerals expects to have a number of advantages when operating in Russia including a common language and business culture, close political links between Russia and Kazakhstan, the benefits associated with operating within the Eurasian Economic Union and experience in cold climate and remote locations.

Next steps

The Group will present details of the Transaction to analysts at 11:00am UK time on 2 August 2018.

Further updates on progress towards Initial Completion and on the Project development will be provided as appropriate.