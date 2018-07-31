KAZ Minerals : Withdrawal of Listing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAZ Minerals PLC哈薩克礦業有限公司*

(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 05180783)

(Stock code: 847)

WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 April 2018 and 6 July 2018 in relation to the Proposal (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Announcements.

The withdrawal of listing of the Shares on HKEX will become effective at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 1 August 2018.

By order of the BoardKAZ Minerals PLC Susanna FreemanCompany Secretary

London, 31 July 2018

The Board of Directors at the time of the announcement are: O N Novachuk; A Southam; C H E Watson† ; M D Lynch-Bell† ; L A Armstrong OBE† ; A C Baker† ; J F MacKenzie† ; V S Kim#.