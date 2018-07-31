Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  KAZ Minerals PLC    KAZ   GB00B0HZPV38

KAZ MINERALS PLC (KAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 05:35:25 pm
846.4 GBp   +3.62%
06:13pKAZ MINERALS : Withdrawal of Listing
PU
07/26KAZ MINERALS : Production Report for H1 and Q2 2018
PU
07/26KAZ MINERALS : Q2 Production report 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KAZ Minerals : Withdrawal of Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAZ Minerals PLC哈薩克礦業有限公司*

(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 05180783)

(Stock code: 847)

WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 April 2018 and 6 July 2018 in relation to the Proposal (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Announcements.

The withdrawal of listing of the Shares on HKEX will become effective at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 1 August 2018.

By order of the BoardKAZ Minerals PLC Susanna FreemanCompany Secretary

London, 31 July 2018

The Board of Directors at the time of the announcement are: O N Novachuk; A Southam; C H E Watson ; M D Lynch-Bell ; L A Armstrong OBE ; A C Baker ; J F MacKenzie ; V S Kim#.

Independent non-executive Director

#

Non-executive Director

*

For identification purpose

Disclaimer

KAZ Minerals plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAZ MINERALS PLC
06:13pKAZ MINERALS : Withdrawal of Listing
PU
07/26KAZ MINERALS : Production Report for H1 and Q2 2018
PU
07/26KAZ MINERALS : Q2 Production report 2018
PU
07/26KAZ MINERALS : Q2 Production Report 2018
PU
06/29KAZ MINERALS : Report on Payments to Governments FY 2017
PU
06/12KAZ MINERALS : Chinese firm to invest in KAZ Minerals Koksay project in Kazakhst..
AQ
06/08KAZ MINERALS : Koksay Project Investment by NFC
PU
06/03KAZ MINERALS : Top manager of Kazakh mining company under house arrest in Kyrgyz..
AQ
05/03KAZ MINERALS : Result of Annual General Meeting 2018
PU
05/02FLSmidth shares surge on better-than-expected first quarter mining orders
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
05/15KAZ MINERALS SHARE CATALYST : Higher Liquidity Or Lower Cost Position? 
04/17Zinc Is Preparing To Turn Higher 
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
02/23Kaz Minerals Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 285 M
EBIT 2018 1 130 M
Net income 2018 612 M
Debt 2018 1 990 M
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 7,61
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 4 848 M
Chart KAZ MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
KAZ Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZ MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Southam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oleg Novachuk Chairman
Mark Anderson Chief Operating Officer
John Hadfield Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Sergeivich Kim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZ MINERALS PLC-8.69%4 848
BHP BILLITON PLC13.17%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.26%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.