Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kazia Therapeutics Ltd    KZA   AU000000KZA9

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD (KZA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kazia Therapeutics : Receipt of additional securities in Noxopharm Limited (NOX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 05:00am CEST

ASX RELEASE

21 May 2018

RECEIPT OF ADDITIONAL SECURITIES IN NOXOPHARM LIMITED (ASX: NOX)

Sydney, 21 May 2018 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the agreement with Noxopharm Limited (ASX: NOX) as announced to ASX on 27 December 2017, and in connection with the recent capital raise announced by Noxopharm Limited, the Company has been issued an additional 653,591 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares by Noxopharm, which will be voluntarily held in escrow until 14 June 2018.

These securities have an estimated market value of approximately AU$550,000 based on the market value of Noxopharm shares at issue date.

[ENDS]

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC-0084 entered a phase II clinical trial in March 2018. Initial data is expected in early calendar 2019.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells, and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Initial data is expected in the first half of calendar 2018.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com.

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD
05:00aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Receipt of additional securities in Noxopharm Limited (NOX)
PU
05/11KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Shareholder Newsletter
PU
05/08KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Emerging oncology researcher says women lose out as ovarian..
AQ
02/24KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : shares boom in New York after orphan drug status news
AQ
02/24KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Receives FDA Orphan Designation for GDC-0084
AQ
01/22KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Receipt of securities in Noxopharm Limited (NOX)
PU
2017NOX : Kazia Therapeutics Ltd and Noxopharm Ltd
PU
2017KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : and Noxopharm
PU
2017KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : GDC 0084 study update
PU
2017KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Novogen to Establish China Entity to Further Commercializat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/24YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Clovis Oncology Gets A Boost, Mesoblast Positive Data,.. 
02/23Kazia Therapeutics' GDC-0084 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for brain cancer; shares .. 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 13,2 M
EBIT 2018 -11,1 M
Net income 2018 -12,2 M
Finance 2018 2,81 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 34,4 M
Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | KZA | AU000000KZA9 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Garner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Chairman
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Gordon Hirsch Chief Medical Officer
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD60.00%26
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 351
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC3.81%20 375
LONZA GROUP1.41%19 687
INCYTE CORPORATION-29.64%14 126
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS42.83%13 568
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.