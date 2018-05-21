Kazia Therapeutics : Receipt of additional securities in Noxopharm Limited (NOX)

ASX RELEASE

21 May 2018

RECEIPT OF ADDITIONAL SECURITIES IN NOXOPHARM LIMITED (ASX: NOX)

Sydney, 21 May 2018 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the agreement with Noxopharm Limited (ASX: NOX) as announced to ASX on 27 December 2017, and in connection with the recent capital raise announced by Noxopharm Limited, the Company has been issued an additional 653,591 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares by Noxopharm, which will be voluntarily held in escrow until 14 June 2018.

These securities have an estimated market value of approximately AU$550,000 based on the market value of Noxopharm shares at issue date.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC-0084 entered a phase II clinical trial in March 2018. Initial data is expected in early calendar 2019.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells, and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Initial data is expected in the first half of calendar 2018.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com.

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director