KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC (105560)
KB Financial : FY 2017 Earnings Release(February. 8, 2018)

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Date: February. 8, 2018 (Thursday)

Time: 16:00 (Seoul time)

Venue: Only Live Webcasting (www.kbfg.com) & Conference Call

Language: Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for the English-speaking participants)

Agenda: FY 2017 Business Results and Q&A

To Participate in Q&A Session via Telephone

For English

From overseas : 82-31-810-3061
From Korea : 031-810-3061
Pass code : 6412#
Q&A code : *1

For Korean

From Korea : 031-810-3060
From overseas : 82-31-810-3060
Pass code : 9617#
Q&A code : *1

To Replay Conference Call

Listening Order

1. From overseas: 82-31-931-3100
From Korea: 031-931-3100
2. Press listening code: 19781# (for English), 19780# (for Korean)

Press Button Instructions

1 min. F.F. : 1
5 mins. F.F. : 7
1 min. REW : 3
5 mins. REW : 9
Pause : 5 (To cancel pause, press 5)

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:08 UTC.

