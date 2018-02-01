KB Financial : FY 2017 Earnings Release(February. 8, 2018)

Date: February. 8, 2018 (Thursday)

Time: 16:00 (Seoul time)

Venue: Only Live Webcasting (www.kbfg.com) & Conference Call

Language: Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for the English-speaking participants)

Agenda: FY 2017 Business Results and Q&A

To Participate in Q&A Session via Telephone

For English

From overseas : 82-31-810-3061 From Korea : 031-810-3061 Pass code : 6412# Q&A code : *1

For Korean

From Korea : 031-810-3060 From overseas : 82-31-810-3060 Pass code : 9617# Q&A code : *1

To Replay Conference Call

Listening Order

1. From overseas: 82-31-931-3100 From Korea: 031-931-3100 2. Press listening code: 19781# (for English), 19780# (for Korean)

Press Button Instructions