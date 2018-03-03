KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Camberly Place in French Valley

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camberly Place,
its latest new home community in French Valley. Located near Interstates
15 and 215 and State Route 79, Camberly Place is conveniently situated
for easy commuting throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and San
Diego counties. Camberly Place is located in the Temecula Valley Unified
School District.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005787/en/
New KB homes are now available at Camberly Place in French Valley, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
With panoramic views of the surrounding hills, Camberly Place’s French
Valley location is walking distance from Washington Park, which features
sport courts and fields, play equipment, and picnic facilities.
Residents can venture out for a day of wine tasting in Temecula Wine
Country, or head to Lake Skinner Park and Reservoir, which features
campsites, hiking and riding trails, and boat rentals for outdoor
excursions. Nearby Promenade Temecula is home to over 170 premier retail
and dining establishments.
At Camberly Place, KB Home is offering six distinct one- and two-story
floor plans ranging in size from 2,091 to 3,234 square feet, with up to
six bedrooms, three baths, and two- to three-car garages. Kitchen
pantries, dedicated laundry rooms, dens, and ample storage are
characteristic of all the homes at Camberly Place. Pricing starts from
the mid-$400,000s.
KB homebuyers at Camberly Place will have the opportunity to personalize
many aspects of their home as part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding
experience. In addition to choosing their home’s community location,
floor plan, and exterior design style, buyers can adjust structural
features to best suit their needs, such as converting multipurpose
spaces to additional bedrooms. At the KB Home Design Studio, a
retail-like design center, homebuyers can then select from a wide range
of flooring, cabinets, lighting, and other interior finishes and
amenities to fit their taste and budget.
All new KB homes, including those at Camberly Place, are built to ENERGY
STAR 3.0® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and
fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and
water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area.
The grand opening for Camberly Place will take place Saturday, March 3
and Sunday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The sales office is now
open at 34597 Brookridge Lane in French Valley. From I-15, exit Murrieta
Hot Springs Road heading east. Turn left on Winchester Road, right on
Benton Road, left on Washington Street, right on Fields Drive and right
on Brookridge Lane. Follow signs to sales center. For more information
about Camberly Place or KB Home’s other California neighborhoods visit
kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time
and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are
differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building
innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005787/en/