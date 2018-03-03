KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Camberly Place in French Valley

Homebuilder offers spacious new homes in commuter-friendly location, from the mid-$400,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camberly Place, its latest new home community in French Valley. Located near Interstates 15 and 215 and State Route 79, Camberly Place is conveniently situated for easy commuting throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and San Diego counties. Camberly Place is located in the Temecula Valley Unified School District.

With panoramic views of the surrounding hills, Camberly Place’s French Valley location is walking distance from Washington Park, which features sport courts and fields, play equipment, and picnic facilities. Residents can venture out for a day of wine tasting in Temecula Wine Country, or head to Lake Skinner Park and Reservoir, which features campsites, hiking and riding trails, and boat rentals for outdoor excursions. Nearby Promenade Temecula is home to over 170 premier retail and dining establishments.

At Camberly Place, KB Home is offering six distinct one- and two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,091 to 3,234 square feet, with up to six bedrooms, three baths, and two- to three-car garages. Kitchen pantries, dedicated laundry rooms, dens, and ample storage are characteristic of all the homes at Camberly Place. Pricing starts from the mid-$400,000s.

KB homebuyers at Camberly Place will have the opportunity to personalize many aspects of their home as part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience. In addition to choosing their home’s community location, floor plan, and exterior design style, buyers can adjust structural features to best suit their needs, such as converting multipurpose spaces to additional bedrooms. At the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like design center, homebuyers can then select from a wide range of flooring, cabinets, lighting, and other interior finishes and amenities to fit their taste and budget.

All new KB homes, including those at Camberly Place, are built to ENERGY STAR 3.0® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area.

The grand opening for Camberly Place will take place Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The sales office is now open at 34597 Brookridge Lane in French Valley. From I-15, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road heading east. Turn left on Winchester Road, right on Benton Road, left on Washington Street, right on Fields Drive and right on Brookridge Lane. Follow signs to sales center. For more information about Camberly Place or KB Home’s other California neighborhoods visit kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

