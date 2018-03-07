KB Home : Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Doug Schwartz has been named as
president of its Raleigh division. In this role, Schwartz is responsible
for the Company’s homebuilding operations across the Raleigh and Durham
markets, from land acquisition and construction, to sales and customer
service.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005182/en/
Doug Schwartz has been named President of KB Home Raleigh. (Photo: Business Wire)
Schwartz joins KB Home with more than 25 years of residential
construction experience with national builders and developers. Schwartz
holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North
Carolina State University, and a Master of Business Administration from
the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia.
"We are excited to welcome Doug to the KB Home team,” said Vince
DePorre, Southeast regional president for KB Home. “His breadth of
experience and knowledge of the local market will help to drive our
business and further capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in
this region.”
KB Home has been building in the area since 2003, and currently has
eight communities open for new home sales. KB Home recently opened
Reunion Pointe, a 44-lot community located in Apex, and Partin Place, a
209-lot community in Fuquay-Varina. Union Station, a 66-homesite
community in Fuquay-Varina, is expected to open later this year.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time
and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are
differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building
innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
