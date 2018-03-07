KB Home : Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Experienced homebuilding leader to oversee KB Home’s operations throughout Raleigh and Durham

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Doug Schwartz has been named as president of its Raleigh division. In this role, Schwartz is responsible for the Company’s homebuilding operations across the Raleigh and Durham markets, from land acquisition and construction, to sales and customer service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005182/en/

Doug Schwartz has been named President of KB Home Raleigh. (Photo: Business Wire)

Schwartz joins KB Home with more than 25 years of residential construction experience with national builders and developers. Schwartz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia.

"We are excited to welcome Doug to the KB Home team,” said Vince DePorre, Southeast regional president for KB Home. “His breadth of experience and knowledge of the local market will help to drive our business and further capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in this region.”

KB Home has been building in the area since 2003, and currently has eight communities open for new home sales. KB Home recently opened Reunion Pointe, a 44-lot community located in Apex, and Partin Place, a 209-lot community in Fuquay-Varina. Union Station, a 66-homesite community in Fuquay-Varina, is expected to open later this year.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005182/en/