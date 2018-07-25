Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Kcell AO    KCEL   KZ1C00000876

KCELL AO (KCEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kcell AO : JSC announces the first coupon payment to bondholders ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

Almaty, 25 July 2018 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan by market share in terms of revenue and subscribers, today announces that it has made the first coupon payment on bonds NIN KZP01Y03F725 (ISIN KZ2C00004208, KASE official list, 'Main' platform, category 'Bonds', KCELb1).

On the record date of 15 July 2018, 4,950 thousand bonds with a face value of KZT 1 thousand each were placed with a coupon rate of 11.5%. The total amount of coupon payment amounted to KZT 284,625 thousand.

The payment was made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Prospectus for the Bond Issue Programme.

Enquiries

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Kay Larsen / Galyna Kulachek

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of a sale by TeliaSonera of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

Kcell plans to benefit from the significant growth potential for mobile data services in Kazakhstan. The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality 4G services. Kcell aims to maintain its market leadership in terms of revenue and the number of subscribers by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KCELL AO
02:19pKCELL AO : JSC announces the first coupon payment to bondholders ...
PU
07/23KCELL AO : JSC completes drawdown of KZT 10 billion loan with Halyk Bank of Kaza..
PU
07/20KCELL AO : Interim Results for January – June 2018...
PU
07/04KCELL AO : Additional tax provision...
PU
06/21KCELL AO : receives ‘Best Depositary Receipt Programme’ award...
PU
06/01KCELL AO : creates ecosystem of the Mobi digital mobile content
AQ
06/01KCELL AO : The AGM of Kcell elects a new Board member...
PU
06/01KCELL AO : JSC announces results of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...
PU
04/26KCELL AO : Tele2-Altel forced to scrap ‘unfair’ marketing after riva..
AQ
04/23KCELL AO : Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Kcell JSC...
PU
More news
Financials (KZT)
Sales 2018 153 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 43 436 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 323 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 325  KZT
Spread / Average Target -19%
Managers
NameTitle
Arti Ots Chief Executive Officer
Jan Erik Rudberg Chairman
Marat Dzhilkibayev Director-Regional Operations
Andis Locmelis Finance Director
Sasa Lekovic Director-Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCELL AO933
AT&T-18.52%227 106
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.99%181 993
NTT DOCOMO INC7.06%98 340
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP4.10%95 024
KDDI CORP10.00%71 128
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.