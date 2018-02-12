Log in
KCELL AO
Kcell AO : announces extension of credit facility with Eurasian Development Bank...

02/12/2018 | 11:26am CET

Almaty, 12 February 2018 - Kcell Joint Stock Company («Kcell» or the «Company») (LSE, KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan by market share in terms of revenue and subscribers, announces that following the Company's Board approval, Kcell has extended its KZT 26.0 billion credit facility with Eurasian Development Bank to KZT 32.84 billion along with certain amendments to the terms and conditions.

Under the new agreement, the facility will be extended until 20 December 2019. The interest rate for all existing and new loans within the facility will be reduced to 12.0% p.a. (from 13.0%), whilst maturity will increase from 18 to 36 months.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755, ext. 1002

[email protected]

Media

Natalya Eskova

Tel: +7 727 2582755, ext. 1902

[email protected]

International media

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Kay Larsen, Galyna Kulachek, Adrian Duffield

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of a sale by TeliaSonera of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

Kcell plans to benefit from the significant growth potential for mobile data services in Kazakhstan. The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to provide high quality services. Kcell aims to maintain its market leadership in terms of revenue and the number of subscribers by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Kcell JSC published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:25:04 UTC.

