KCOM : Management Succession

22 February 2018

KCOM Group PLC

Management Succession

KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L) announces that it has started the process to recruit a new Chief Executive, in order to effect a managed succession plan for the Group's leadership.

Bill Halbert - the Group's Chief Executive - will remain with the business while an orderly handover of his responsibilities takes place. The Board has appointed recruitment advisors to assist it in identifying and reviewing both internal and external candidates for the role.

Mr Halbert first joined the KCOM Group PLC Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2006. During his eleven years with the Group, he has held a number of leadership positions, having first stepped up in July 2009 to become Executive Chairman and, subsequently, on 1 April 2014 becoming Chief Executive of the Group.

Graham Holden, Chairman said:

'Bill has made a significant contribution to the development of the Group, particularly since his appointment as Executive Chairman in 2009. Under his leadership, the business has been fundamentally strengthened in terms of its financial position and its reputation in its chosen markets. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment to KCOM, and for his continued support in delivering an orderly transition of leadership.'

As stated in the Company's trading update ahead of its Capital Markets Day on 1 February, the Group remains on track to deliver an overall EBITDA performance that is slightly ahead of the Board's expectation, and a revenue performance slightly behind, for the financial year ending 31 March 2018.

The Group will release its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2018 on 5 June 2018.

