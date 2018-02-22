Log in
KCOM GROUP PLC
KCOM : Management Succession

02/22/2018

22 February 2018

KCOM Group PLC

Management Succession

KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L) announces that it has started the process to recruit a new Chief Executive, in order to effect a managed succession plan for the Group's leadership.

Bill Halbert - the Group's Chief Executive - will remain with the business while an orderly handover of his responsibilities takes place. The Board has appointed recruitment advisors to assist it in identifying and reviewing both internal and external candidates for the role.

Mr Halbert first joined the KCOM Group PLC Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2006. During his eleven years with the Group, he has held a number of leadership positions, having first stepped up in July 2009 to become Executive Chairman and, subsequently, on 1 April 2014 becoming Chief Executive of the Group.

Graham Holden, Chairman said:

'Bill has made a significant contribution to the development of the Group, particularly since his appointment as Executive Chairman in 2009. Under his leadership, the business has been fundamentally strengthened in terms of its financial position and its reputation in its chosen markets. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment to KCOM, and for his continued support in delivering an orderly transition of leadership.'

As stated in the Company's trading update ahead of its Capital Markets Day on 1 February, the Group remains on track to deliver an overall EBITDA performance that is slightly ahead of the Board's expectation, and a revenue performance slightly behind, for the financial year ending 31 March 2018.

The Group will release its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2018 on 5 June 2018.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

KCOM Group PLC

01482 602 595

Graham Holden, Chairman

Cathy Phillips, Investor Relations

FTI Consulting LLP

020 3727 1017

Edward Bridges

Matt Dixon

Jamie Ricketts

KCom Group plc published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:06:29 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 308 M
EBIT 2018 32,8 M
Net income 2018 24,8 M
Debt 2018 76,6 M
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 20,58
P/E ratio 2019 21,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 514 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,21  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William George Halbert Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graham Holden Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Jane Aikman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Marian Barber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCOM GROUP PLC9.53%713
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.58%195 650
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.83%93 075
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-10.21%77 589
TELEFONICA-5.97%48 656
ORANGE-5.39%44 684
