Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg    K

KELLOGG (K)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kellogg : Together, We're Uniting to Be Kind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 6, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Chris Stolsky, Associate Director, Brand Marketing, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), shares his thoughts on United to Be Kind, an anti-bullying partnership between Kellogg's®Froot Loops® and United Way.

As our closest allies, our friends are genuine, kind and accept us as we are. Celebrated each year on the first Sunday of August, National Friendship Day was declared a holiday by US Congress in 1935, to recognize the importance of friends.

In honor of National Friendship Day on Sunday, Aug. 5, United Way of King County and United Way of the Battle Creekand Kalamazoo Region are collaborating with Kellogg's®Froot Loops® to promote anti-bullying, launching its United to Be Kind program. Throughout the week of Aug. 6, attendees at United Way of King County's Summer Mealsprogram and United Way of the Battle Creekand Kalamazoo Region will participate in activities and conversations that embrace uniqueness, individuality and friendship.

To learn more about this initiative, we sat down with Chris Stolsky, Associate Director, Brand Marketing for Froot Loops to learn more about the partnership.

Why is Froot Loops joining the fight against bullying?
 Froot Loops has long been committed to anti-bullying and celebrating individuality. Bullying is unwanted, aggressive behavior that involves real or perceived power imbalance. It is an all too common issue and everyone has the right to be accepted as his or her true self. Approximately 21 percent of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice Statistics. Both kids who are bullied and who bully others may have serious, lasting health problems. We believe everyone has the right to do 'Whatever Froots Your Loops.'

What does 'Whatever Froots Your Loops' mean?
Our slogan, 'Whatever Froots Your Loops', means to embrace and encourage individuality - to be your authentic self and have fun while doing it. Young people who are perceived as different from their peers are often at risk for being bullied. Committing to the fight against bullying is a natural extension of our belief that we should all embrace our individuality and be accepted for what makes us unique as individuals.

How did your anti-bullying cause develop into United to Be Kind?
Froot Loops believes everyone has the right to be authentic, original and to do 'Whatever Froots Your Loops.' In order to prevent bullying, adults need to help kids understand what bullying is, keep the lines of communication open, encourage them to do what they love, and model how to treat others. United to Be Kind is committed to reaching children and addressing this very important issue.

United Way's mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world, advancing the common good, is a natural extension to spreading kindness. Being a good friend, accepting of others and being kind, are all avenues to eliminating bullying. Together, we're Uniting to Be Kind.

How is United Way helping to support this effort?
United Way is a passionate driver for communities. It fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. And that includes children. By partnering to provide activities and conversation around friendship and anti-bullying, we hope to help students embrace kindness for the upcoming school year and long into the future.

For more stories like United to Be Kind, visit our Social K blog and for more information on bullying visit http://stopbullying.gov.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

For further information: Kellogg Company Media Hotline, [email protected], 269.961.3799

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 21:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLOGG
08/06KELLOGG : Together, We're Uniting to Be Kind
PU
08/06KELLOGG : Froot Loops Partners with United Way to Join the Fight Against Bullyin..
AQ
08/04KELLOGG : Focus Works Named One of the 10 Best Solution Providers 2018
AQ
08/03KELLOGG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/03KELLOGG : s® Froot Loops® Partners with United Way to Join the Fight Against Bul..
PR
08/03KELLOGG : Valio winning over Chinese consumers
AQ
08/03Pringles, Eggo Give Kellogg a Boost -- WSJ
DJ
08/02KELLOGG : margins hurt by cuts to snack prices, higher costs
RE
08/02Kellogg Raises Full-Year Guidance On Stronger Second Quarter--Update
DJ
08/02KELLOGG : Raises Full-Year Guidance On Stronger Second Quarter
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/03Investors bid up food stocks 
08/02KELLOGG'S : The 'Growth Story' Continues To Unfold 
08/02Kellogg (K) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02Kellogg Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 497 M
EBIT 2018 1 990 M
Net income 2018 1 601 M
Debt 2018 8 464 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 15,60
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 25 025 M
Chart KELLOGG
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,4 $
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG6.13%25 025
NESTLÉ-2.86%250 650
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-17.08%72 273
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.24%64 549
DANONE-2.50%54 033
GENERAL MILLS-20.32%28 031
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.