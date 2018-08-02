Log in
KELLOGG (K)

KELLOGG (K)
08/02 03:14:11 pm
68.1 USD   -1.92%
02:42pKELLOGG : new bets on healthier foods drive profit beat, forecast
RE
02:23pKELLOGG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:10pKELLOGG : Q2 Earnings Release and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
Kellogg : new bets on healthier foods drive profit beat, forecast

08/02/2018 | 02:42pm CEST
Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit and raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, betting on its recent acquisition of protein bar RXBAR and Nigeria's Multipro.

Kellogg, struggling with shifting trends as more consumers opt for low-sugar options, protein bars and yogurt for breakfast over cereals, has been buying smaller snack brands that promote healthy eating and expanding in emerging economies.

Kellogg bought RXBAR for $600 million in 2017 and Brazil's Parati for $429 million in 2016. It also made a $400 million investment in Nigeria's Tolaram Africa Foods to enter west African markets.

"This is starting to show up in our net sales and our in-market performance, and puts us in a position to raise our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

Kellogg said it expects net sales to rise 4-5 percent in fiscal 2018, and earnings per share to grow 11-13 percent. The company had previously forecast a sales rise of 3-4 percent and earnings per share growth of 9-11 percent.

Its net income rose to $596 million, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $283 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned $1.14 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $3.36 billion, topping the estimate of $3.30 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 406 M
EBIT 2018 2 014 M
Net income 2018 1 505 M
Debt 2018 8 089 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 16,36
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 24 637 M
Chart KELLOGG
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG4.49%24 637
NESTLÉ-3.70%248 890
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.77%73 455
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.07%63 988
DANONE-3.82%53 634
GENERAL MILLS-22.31%27 331
